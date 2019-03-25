The live music options in New Orleans for the week of March 28 to April 3, 2019, include one of alternative country’s bedrock songwriters, a diverse Big Easy revue, and a progressive bluegrass band from Colorado.
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
7 p.m. (doors) Friday, Filmore New Orleans, $59.50 (standing room only) or $99.50 (reserved seat)
Guitarist, singer and songwriter Jason Isbell is steeped in the music and culture of his native north Alabama. He cut his teeth with acclaimed Southern rock band the Drive-By Truckers in the 2000s before striking out on his own. His 2013 album “Southeastern,” written and recorded after he got sober, established him as one of Americana music’s ascendant artists. His well-received 2015 album “Something More Than Free” extended the upward trajectory of this artist who shares some inclinations with Nashville, Tennessee, but operates far outside the country music mainstream. His 2017 album with his band, the 400 Unit, ranged from rockers like “Cumberland Gap” to “If We Were Vampires,” a ballad inspired by his wife and fellow musician Amanda Shires. The 400 Unit released a concert album, “Live from the Ryman,” in October. Aaron Lee Tasjan opens for Isbell and company on Friday.
“The Flavors of New Orleans” feat. Leo Nocentelli, Rockin’ Dopsie, Wolfman Washington and Cheeky Blakk
10 p.m. Saturday, Tipitina’s, $25
Guitarist Leo Nocentelli organized Saturday’s “The Flavors of New Orleans” at Tipitina’s. He’s certainly one of them: As the guitarist of the Meters, he laid down the slinky lines that helped define the sound of New Orleans funk. Since the Meters’ heyday, he’s branched out into other styles and fired off more aggressive, heavier solos, even as he retains his funky core. At Tip’s, he and his band will welcome a progression of special guests who are representative of other Big Easy flavors. Rockin’ Dopsie Jr., son of the late zydeco king Rockin’ Dopsie, is an over-the-top showman who doesn’t let a rubboard prevent him from doing splits. At 75 years young, Walter “Wolfman” Washington still lays down stone-cold guitar licks drawing on blues, soul and funk, accompanied by his warm purr of a voice. And Cheeky Blakk was a pioneer of New Orleans bounce, spitting R-rated raps informed by her hometown’s inherent funkiness.
Yonder Mountain String Band
8:30 p.m. Thursday, Tipitina’s, $25-$30
Armed with an acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin and upright bass, the members of the Yonder Mountain String Band set out from Colorado in 1998 with the goal of conquering the world via nouveau bluegrass rendered with arena rock attitude. Thanks in large part to a policy of allowing fans to tape and trade live recordings, they succeeded. Founding guitarist Adam Aijala, banjo player Dave Johnston and bassist Ben Kaufmann reconfigured the band in 2014 to make it more like a traditional bluegrass five-piece, adding violinist Allie Kral and mandolin player Jacob Jolliff. Their most recent album is “Love. Ain’t Love,” which features the quasi-bluegrass ballad “Alison.” The Yonder Mountain String Band will be joined by South Carolina-based Americana/folk/jam band Dangermuffin at Tipitina’s on Thursday.