The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a singing farmer from Colorado, a contemporary bluegrass band from Nashville and a singer from “Treme.”
Gregory Alan Isakov
8 p.m. Thursday, Civic Theatre, $26 advance, $31 day of show
Indie folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov spends part of the year farming his three-acre spread near Boulder, Colo. Musically, he plows the same sort of sonic ground also worked by the likes of Bon Iver and Iron & Wine. His acoustic-based musings are shaded by percussion, pedal steel, strings — he recorded an entire album with the Colorado Symphony — and other accompaniment that is understated enough not to overshadow his even-keeled voice, which sometimes doesn’t rise much above a whisper. His latest album, “Evening Machines,” was released this fall via Dualtone, the same label that features such other earth-toned acts as the Lumineers and Shovels & Rope. Isakov mostly tours in the winter, as he’s busy on the farm during planting and harvest seasons. The Shook Twins open for him Thursday at the Civic Theatre.
The SteelDrivers
8 p.m. Saturday, Joy Theater, $24.50-$35
The SteelDrivers have proved to be as hardy as their name. The Nashville-based contemporary bluegrass band’s 2008 debut album featured vocalist Chris Stapleton. Two years later, Stapleton left to launch his own hugely successful career as an arena-filling country outlaw throwback. The band replaced him with lead singer Gary Nichols, who’d already released albums as a solo artist. Co-founder Mike Henderson was the next to leave, but the SteelDrivers kept churning along. Their 2015 album “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” won a Grammy as the year’s best bluegrass album. Nichols departed in 2017, but once again, the SteelDrivers pressed on, breaking new ground with singer/fiddler Tammy Rogers out front. Following a show at the 2018 Hogs for the Cause event, the SteelDrivers swing back through town to headline the Joy Theater on Saturday.
John Boutte
8 and 10 p.m. Friday, Snug Harbor, $25
7 p.m. Monday, d.b.a., $10
The short description on John Boutte is that he is a pure New Orleans singer, in all the many flavors that label implies. Hailing from a long line of local musicians and singers, Boutte applies an expressive, sandpapered croon to everything from jazz to rhythm & blues to gospel to pop. He sang the theme song to the HBO series “Treme,” collaborated with singer-songwriter Paul Sanchez on the local anthem “At the Foot of Canal Street,” and has brought listeners to tears with his version of Randy Newman’s “Louisiana 1927.” On Friday, he makes a relatively rare appearance at Snug Harbor, fronting the John Boutte Jazz Ensemble for two sets. On Monday, he’s a couple doors down Frenchmen Street at d.b.a., a more familiar haunt, for an early 7 p.m. set.