During a recent stretch of their farewell-for-now tour, the Lost Bayou Ramblers drove eight hours between Cleveland and Philadelphia. Louis Michot, the Ramblers’ fiddle player and lead singer, won’t miss those long hauls when the Grammy-winning southwest Louisiana band goes on hiatus at the end of October.
But such drives, Michot said, are “the hard work you put in for those moments of fun.”
Even during the band’s upcoming hiatus, Michot will experience moments of fun. Every Monday in October, Michot’s Melody Makers will perform at d.b.a. on Frenchmen Street. The $10 admission includes a serving of Cajun food.
Showcasing the Melody Makers is one of several endeavors Michot has planned for the Ramblers’ downtime. He’s launched his own record label, Nouveau Electric Records. Its first two releases are a digital single, “Be,” by the Levee Bandits, and the first of 12 planned live albums culled from Michot’s 2016 residency at avant-garde composer John Zorn’s Lower East Side performance space, the Stone.
“That’s been something I’ve wanted to start for a few years,” Michot said of Nouveau Electric. “The whole mission of the label is to give myself and other artists a platform so you’re not just throwing (music) out to be possibly forgotten a few months later. This is to let all the projects bring attention to each other, to have some longevity and be complemented by other works.”
Stylistically, Nouveau Electric will spotlight French south Louisiana music that doesn’t neatly check either the “Cajun” or “zydeco” boxes. “There’s so much music that doesn’t fit in that box,” Michot said. “This is to open that box up.”
In 2016, Michot opened a dozen different boxes when he staged 12 completely different shows, each with a different configuration of musicians, in six days at The Stone in New York. The first of those shows is documented on the Nouveau Electric release “L.E.S. Douze, Vol. 1,” credited to an ensemble dubbed the Stoned. The droning, instrumental music is described as ranging from “ambient swamp journeys to rural industrial reminisces.”
“The theme of the venue is ‘experimental’ and ‘avant-garde,’ ” Michot said. “Within my 12 shows, I wanted one that had no preconceived ideas of what it was supposed to be — just gather a group of musicians and see what happens.”
Future releases in the Stone series will document Michot’s cello/violin/fiddle collaboration with Leyla McCalla and the New York duo String Noise; a show featuring his brother and fellow Rambler, Andre Michot; a Melody Makers performance; and a straightforward Ramblers show.
“Might as well do every single band and arrangement I’ve played in, and more,” Michot said.
He launched Michot’s Melody Makers in 2015 as a smaller, more nimble and experimental alternative to the Ramblers. The lineup fluctuates, but has stabilized as of late with Michot, fellow Ramblers Bryan Webre on bass and Kirkland Middleton on drums and drum pad, and producer Mark Bingham on guitar.
Together, they trot out century-old Louisiana French fiddle tunes alongside more contemporary arrangements with samples and electronic percussion.
“It’s given me a chance to explore different tunes and continue experimenting with old, old melodies, and some newer stuff,” Michot said. “It’s found its own evolution into what it’s become.”
After a residency at the Saturn Bar this summer, Michot’s Melody Makers spent 36 hours at Dockside Studios in Maurice recording what became “Blood Moon,” the band’s debut album. It will be released in November via Sinking City Records.
The Lost Bayou Ramblers originally intended to go on hiatus this past spring. They postponed the extended vacation after their "Kalenda" won the Grammy Award for best regional roots music album.
“It’s still pretty much business as usual, but it’s definitely gotten people excited about us,” Michot said of the win. “People that already knew about us were super-proud. People that didn’t know about us had a chance to come check us out. It was definitely a nice bump. After we’ve been working so hard, it’s pretty amazing recognition.”
They may take celebratory shots from the Grammy statuette’s gold gramophone onstage at One Eyed Jacks on Oct. 27, their final show before the break.
“We’ve been going nonstop with so many projects and so many gigs, we felt like we had to give ourselves a break. We just started our 20th year. We figured it was about time. If we don’t do it now, we might never give ourselves a chance," he said.
“Six months will be by far the longest break we’ve ever taken. We want what feels like a real break, but we don’t want to get depressed from not performing. We’ll be ready to get back after six months."