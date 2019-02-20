Guitarist Jimmy Robinson first met vocalist Leigh “Lil Queenie” Harris in the mid-1970s at Ford’s Place, a club around the corner from Tipitina’s, where she performed as half of an acoustic duo.
Even at that young age, “she was so good and confident and funny,” Robinson recalled recently. “When you look at her range, it’s really astounding.”
Robinson was reminded of that range while assembling music for an upcoming benefit for the 64-year-old Harris, who is deep into a multiyear, multifront battle with cancer. She’s in hospice care at her home in rural North Carolina.
On Saturday at Chickie Wah Wah, a litany of her friends and collaborators will join forces to play her music. The roster includes Robinson, Susan Cowsill, Debbie Davis, Lenny Zenith, Brian Stoltz, Dave Easley, Sue Ford, Jan Clements, Papa Mali, John Rankin, Paul Clement, Andre Bohren, Tom Marron, Josh Paxton, Paul Sanchez, Holly Bendsten, Alexandra Scott, Mark Whitaker, John Meunier and Harris’ son Alex McDonald.
Show time is 8 p.m. Admission is by $30 donation. All proceeds go directly to Harris’ account at the New Orleans Musicians Clinic and Assistance Foundation. Donations can also be made directly at neworleansmusiciansclinic.org/leighharris.
That such an A-list local roster would come together for Harris is no surprise.
In the late 1970s, she and keyboardist John Magnie formed a popular duo that held down a regular Monday night gig at the newly opened Tipitina’s. That collaboration evolved into the band that established Harris as a local force, Lil Queenie & the Percolators.
Soul, funk, jazz and New Orleans R&B all factored into the band’s highly danceable mix. The Percolators’ signature “My Darlin’ New Orleans” is still considered a quintessential New Orleans song; it closed the premiere episode of the HBO series “Treme.”
With her vocal prowess, pixielike appearance, sassy stage presence, bawdy sense of humor and hard-partying ways, Harris rarely failed to make an impression. She dyed her hair crimson and cut it short with fingernail clippers.
In 1980, the Percolators made their New York City debut, earning a rave review from The New York Times. Harris "should be a star, and soon," John Rockwell wrote on March 21, 1980. "Miss Harris has more voice, personality and stage presence than any other young performer this observer has encountered in a very long time."
Like Janis Joplin, Harris was "a short, dynamic, Southern woman with a tough, earthy, blues-ish voice that can rise ecstatically in gospel abandon," Rockwell enthused. Unlike Joplin, Harris could also "sing ballads, jazz and jazz rock, and she has a soprano upper extension that gives her voice considerably more color."
But the chaos that often surrounded the Percolators was a hindrance, as was the lack of a professional support team. And the Percolators' New Orleans pedigree may have been too pronounced. Harris often recalled how record company executives generally concluded that she was “too unclassifiable” to effectively market to a national audience.
The Percolators disbanded in 1982. Harris later worked with Robinson in the Mixed Knots, a bluegrass-style band that reinvented everything from Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin anthems to the theme music from the James Bond film “Goldfinger.” She led sprawling ensembles of a dozen or more musicians at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and sang jingles for the likes of Barq’s and Dixie beer. She functioned as a de facto den mother to the New Orleans music community, making introductions and welcoming up-and-coming singers onstage.
A new album, “Purple Heart,” collects a dozen unreleased recordings Harris made from 2003 to 2005. The album opens with a version of “My Darlin’ New Orleans” and includes a cover of David Bowie’s “Stay.”
Harris’ Mid-City home flooded as a result of Hurricane Katrina’s breached levees. She subsequently settled outside Greensboro, North Carolina. Not long afterward, she married musician Rick Ledbetter.
In the years after Katrina, she returned to New Orleans for the occasional gig, including a 2007 Percolators reunion. In her absence, her legend and influence have endured.
In the spring of 2016, doctors diagnosed her with Stage IV breast cancer that had metastasized to her bones, brain, lymph system and liver.
According to Robinson, the cancer’s progression has slowed recently, and Harris’ vital signs are good. But side effects from chemotherapy have diminished her motor skills, making walking and speaking difficult.
Robinson is among the New Orleans musicians who have visited Harris in recent months, cheering her with stories from her colorful past. She remains as tough as always, he said.
“I would not put it past her to recuperate. And she can still laugh real good.”