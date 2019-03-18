Skate punk turned pop star Pink presided over what was, literally, a show of strength Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. Physical, emotional, vocal strength – she was strong in every way possible.

A St. Patrick’s Day crowd flashing plenty of green filled the Smoothie King Center for Pink’s first-ever headlining show in New Orleans; her only previous appearance was opening for Justin Timberlake in the same building 12 years ago.

Following a fanfare led, comically, by a guy with a recorder, the pink curtain dropped on an eye-popping spectacle: the star of the show, hanging from an elaborate chandelier while belting “Get the Party Started” – some of which she sang upside down as her dancers and musicians cavorted below her.

It was quite the opening statement. For nearly two hours, Pink and her troupe – six musicians, two backing vocalists and 10 dancers – largely lived up to the promise of that big opening.

Circumnavigating a heart-shaped runway with fans standing in the ventricles, she was clearly in charge but personable as she worked the perimeter during “Just Like a Pill.”

She is absolutely unapologetic about being what some might perceive as an unconventional pop star. Accepting and loving yourself for who you are is a dominant theme in her music, her show and, apparently, her parenting.

One of the night’s most affecting moments arrived when Pink wasn't onstage. Via an audio recording, she related a story about her then-6-year-old daughter revealing that she considered herself ugly because she looked like “a boy with long hair.”

Pink spent her own adolescence as a hyper-rebellious outcast. Since becoming a star, she has been called too strong – since when is that a problem? – too masculine, too opinionated. To her daughter, she asked: Have I grown out my hair? Changed my body? Sold out arenas anyway? No, no and yes.

Back onstage, Pink bungee-corded up to battle a giant inflatable Eminem in “Revenge.” She put herself in real danger when a male aerialist held her aloft horizontally across the tops of his feet, with no safety harness; he also lifted her up by one of her feet, before she climbed atop him.

The sets and props, from the wavy, Dali-esque pink streetlamps to the Cirque du Soleil masked ball-in-a-swamp scene that accompanied “Try” were worthy of a Broadway production. The big guitars and drums prevalent in many arrangements made clear this was a rock show.

That said, the full-throated charge through Nirvana’s 28-year-old game-changer “Smells Like Teen Spirit” wasn’t necessary. Neither was the “Funhouse” detour into No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.” Pink's own “For Now,” relative to most other songs, felt generic. “Walk Me Home,” from her forthcoming album, evoked Imagine Dragons in its percussive, anthemic chorus.

She knocked out big, robust notes in the galloping “I Am Here” and rode atop the bombs-away chorus of “F---- Perfect.” She hung from her wrists and spun, rapidly, for “Raise Your Glass,” then overcame her dizziness to finish “Blow Me (One Last Kiss).”

She saved the most impressive stunt for “So What,” the “I wanna start a fight” romp that opened the encore. Outfitted with a gyro-harness around her waist and suspended by four cables connected to distant points, she hurtled skyward, bisecting the arena’s airspace from top to bottom and side to side. It was as if she was the SkyCam that hovers over football games, provided the SkyCam also turned airborne somersaults and cartwheels and rocketed to a dizzying height then nose-dived straight down, all while singing via a headset microphone.

The breathtaking stunt eclipsed the impressive displays of aerial acrobatics that preceded it. Nothing could top it. So instead, for her final song, she dialed way back.

Emerging in a T-shirt and baggy double-ply jeans, she settled down and showed off her vocal prowess on the relatively quiet “Glitter in the Air.” No stunts were necessary.