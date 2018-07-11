The options for live music in New Orleans this week include a contemporary bluegrass star, a British contemporary pop crooner and a spoof hair metal band.
Alison Krauss
8 p.m. Friday, Saenger Theatre, $49-$90
Throughout a prolific, Grammy-laden career, singer and fiddler Alison Krauss has interwoven Appalachian tradition and contemporary country songcraft. She and her ace combo, Union Station, can conjure a deep-in-the-holler hoedown or a tragic tale of hardship and woe as skillfully as anyone. On adult contemporary pop fare such as “Paper Airplane," Krauss brings to bear an effortless precision and a lovely, bright voice, one that manages to be simultaneously delicate and steely. On her 2017 solo album “Windy City,” she recreates classic country songs by the likes of Willie Nelson, Brenda Lee, the Osborne Brothers, Glen Campbell and Bill Monroe. She has presided over two excellent sets at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the past decade. She and Robert Plant showcased their bewitching album “Raising Sand” at the Fair Grounds in 2008; Krauss then fronted Union Station at the Gentilly Stage in 2015. She moves indoors Friday at the Saenger.
Steel Panther
9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, $30
Steel Panther is the Spinal Tap of the Sunset Strip, gleefully imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal even while churning out songs that can pass for the real thing. Unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content is a favorite lyrical theme; big hair, makeup, torn mesh and Spandex are the preferred style elements, like the demon spawn of Warrant, Ratt and Poison. Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander guested on a cover of his band’s “She’s Tight” for Steel Panther’s 2017 album “Lower the Bar,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy album chart. Local hard rock band Supagroup — more in the mold of early AC/DC than a hair metal band — opens for Steel Panther at the House of Blues.
Lake Street Dive
8 p.m. Monday, House of Blues, $29-$79
At the Gentilly Stage during the 2017 Jazz Fest, acoustic indie pop/jazz band Lake Street Dive’s lead singer, Rachael Price, showed off her pipes, equal parts precision and soul, on a cover of Prince’s “When You Were Mine.” That performance epitomized Lake Street Dive. Formed at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, the group first gained national attention via a 2012 video of the musicians unspooling a slow-burn, harmony-rich version of the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" on a Boston street corner. Famed producer T Bone Burnett subsequently recruited them for a concert built around music from and inspired by the Coen brothers film "Inside Llewyn Davis." Since then, the original quartet of Price, trumpeter/guitarist Mike Olson, stand-up bassist Bridget Kearney and drummer Mike Calabrese has added a keyboardist, Akie Bermiss. Lake Street Dive headlines the House of Blues on Monday; tickets purchased online include a copy of the group’s new album, “Free Yourself Up.” Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear opens the show.
Sam Smith
8 p.m. Tuesday, Smoothie King Center, $32 and up
The British-born pop singer-songwriter’s 2014 debut album, "In the Lonely Hour," became a global smash thanks to the hit singles "Stay With Me" — which won Grammys as record and song of the year — "Lay Me Down," "Money On My Mind" and "I'm Not the Only One." All made the most of the inherent ache and yearning in his voice, a pure, rich tenor that glides easily into falsetto range, as well as an ability to distill emotion directly into relatable lyrics. His second album, “The Thrill of It All,” released in November, hasn’t resonated with audiences quite like “In the Lonely Hour.” A lackluster appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” during which he performed the single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” likely didn’t help. Every ticket purchased for his 37-date North American tour includes a digital copy of “The Thrill of It All." A large number of tickets remain for Tuesday’s show at the Smoothie King Center, even though the arena will be in its reduced configuration.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SHOWS
THURSDAY
Jazz and gospel pianist and composer Courtney Bryan fronts a trio at Snug Harbor.
Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie preside over Zydeco Night at Rock ‘N’ Bowl.
FRIDAY
Trombonist Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet shares a bill with powerhouse R&B singer Erica Falls for the free weekly Friday night show at Tipitina’s.
The Rayo Brothers and Michot’s Melody Makers team up for a night of contemporary southwest Louisiana music at d.b.a.
SATURDAY
Clarinetist Dr. Michael White leads his Original Liberty Jazz Band for a set of spirited traditional New Orleans jazz at Snug Harbor.
The Wild Magnolias headline a “stop the violence”-themed show at Tipitina’s.
The Soul Rebels hit d.b.a. for the late set.
Gravity A touches down at the Maple Leaf.
SUNDAY
Boston-born vibraphonist Tom van der Geld has been based in Europe for the past 44 years, touring extensively and releasing albums on his own and with his ensemble Children at Play. He’ll make his New Orleans debut on Sunday at Snug Harbor with his friend Sandy Hinderlie, the local pianist, composer and Loyola University instructor.
Bruce Daigrepont leads a Cajun fais do-do at Rock ‘N’ Bowl starting at 5 p.m.
The Iguanas are at d.b.a. at 10 p.m.
MONDAY
Michot’s Melody Makers, a trio consisting of the Lost Bayou Ramblers’ Louis Michot on fiddle and vocals, Bryan Webre on bass and Kirkland Middleton on drums and drum pad, fills in for King James & the Special Men on this and every Monday in July at the Saturn Bar.