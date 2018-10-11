If promoters and club owners were more attentive spellers, New Orleans singer-songwriter Kelcy Mae Wilburn might still be making records as Kelcy Mae. Instead, she has released her fine new Americana album, “The Place That You Call Home,” under a band name, Ever More Nest.
She hopes Ever More Nest is easier to spell than Kelcy Mae. Much to her frustration, she often found herself misidentified as “Kelsy” or “Kelsey” or “Keley” or “May” while on tour.
“It was misspelled a good third of the time — on posters, marquees, websites,” she said recently. “It was just exhausting. And there’s a lot of Maes out there and a lot of Kelcys.”
The new name is also meant to signal a shift in her sound, from folk-pop to Americana/alt-country.
“I wanted to explore a new aesthetic, this more Americana/alt-country side of myself,” she said. “I feel like that is more of who I am. It felt like it was time to have a new name, which also freed me up creatively.”
Regardless of the name, “The Place That You Call Home” is an eminently listenable album. Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, with some of that city’s most eloquent musicians, the music sparkles and shimmers, its warmth and ambiance colored by pedal and lap steel guitar, mandolin, banjo, piano and violin.
Overlaying it all is Wilburn’s voice, a clear, expressive instrument all its own; the influence of Gillian Welch and Kasey Chambers, alt-country singers she admires, is evident. The music mirrors the album’s beautifully shot cover photo of a weathered, richly textured, starkly evocative old barn.
Wilburn will celebrate the release of “The Place That You Call Home” on Friday at Chickie Wah Wah. She’ll be backed by a band that includes her wife, Lucy Cordts, on banjo and mandolin, and frequent collaborator Dave DeCotiis. Show time is 8 p.m.
Born Kelcy Wilburn — “Kelcy Mae” is a nickname bestowed by her maternal grandfather — she grew up in Shreveport and started writing music in high school. She moved to New Orleans in 2001 to major in English and minor in music business studies at Loyola University. At the urging of friends, she braved open mic nights at the Neutral Ground Coffeehouse.
She graduated from Loyola in May 2005, three months before Hurricane Katrina temporarily chased her back to Shreveport. In 2007, she enrolled in the University of New Orleans to pursue a master of fine arts in poetry. She released her debut full-length CD, “The Times Compiled,” around the same time.
She graduated in 2010. A year later, her “Pennies in Hand” album showcased her growth as a singer and songwriter. She made an even greater leap forward with “The Place That You Call Home.”
Her new Ever More Nest band name was inspired by a line in a poem by Mary Ann Samyn. Is that evidence of Wilburn's MFA background? “Of course it is,” she said, laughing. “Those three words really stood out to me.”
Americana music comes naturally to her, even if she required several albums to figure that out.
“The Southern side of me, the part of me that grew up in north Louisiana in the Southern Baptist church listening to gospel hymns, a big country influence from being practically in East Texas — all those things were ingrained in me and I didn’t really know it. The textures in Americana music — pedal steel, banjo, mandolin, all those roots music instruments — really speak to me. And so the songs I wrote for this record, and that I continue to write, feel more at home in that realm.”
Still, Wilburn didn’t necessarily intend to record “The Place That You Call Home” in Nashville. She loved Americana songwriter Caroline Spence’s 2017 album “Spades and Roses." Wanting a similar sound for her own project, she emailed “Spades and Roses” producer Neilson Hubbard. He invited her to record with him in Nashville, his home base.
Hubbard recruited the other musicians featured on Wilburn’s album, including multi-instrumentalist Will Kimbrough and Grand Ole Opry staff fiddler Eamon McLoughlin.
“Neilson picked the musicians; I was just going on trust,” Wilburn said. “It ended up being a really rewarding experience. Neilson knew my vision. It was pretty clear what moves were the right moves and what moves weren’t. We got to the right moves pretty quickly.”
She wrote the song “Major Tom” immediately following the 2016 presidential election.
“The news cycle was pretty nasty. No matter what side you were on, it was an ugly time. With all the negative energy from that, I was also struggling with a lot of personal doubt and confusion about where I was and where I needed to be. I felt like I was just spinning my wheels. It was not an awesome time for me.”
The song “practically wrote itself. It was a lesson in letting go. I felt like I had been Major Tom, floating in space, not really attached to anything. I needed to learn to be at peace with myself and my place in the world, and that I can’t control everything.”
How a hometown can evoke both nostalgia and unease is explored in “Broken Bones.” She wrote it following the Aug. 5, 2017, flooding in New Orleans and a break-in at her house. “It was just one of those brutal New Orleans summers,” she said. “They all seem to be, but some are worse than others.”
The album’s opening track, “Unraveling,” summarizes all that follows. Wilburn started it years ago but finished just before the recording sessions in Nashville. “I had some of the verses, but I didn’t have the question in the chorus, ‘How do you know which way to go?’ To me, that sums up the record, and the last four or five years of my life.”
Now, she feels like she knows which way to go, musically and personally. She and Cordts got married in March 2017, after nearly a decade as a couple.
“We had to wait on the Supreme Court and all that,” Wilburn said. “That was a really lovely beginning to 2017. That helped energize me to get this record made and move forward.”