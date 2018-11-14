If you’ve ever seen a show at Tipitina’s or the House of Blues, chances are Sonny Schneidau made it happen.
Schneidau booked Tipitina’s for 11 years. In 1993, he became the newly opened House of Blues’ talent buyer. By the time he left in 2016, he’d presented more than 10,000 concerts during a career that, not coincidentally, spanned the golden eras of both venues.
Never one to seek the spotlight, Schneidau has maintained a similarly low profile since “shifting gears.” But lately the consummate behind-the-scenes operator has found himself in unfamiliar territory: onstage.
A longtime guitarist and pianist in private, Schneidau, 59, has stepped out publicly with the Fortifiers, a blues-based boogie ‘n’ soul band he co-founded with harmonica player Jeb Baldwin, a friend since they were classmates at Benjamin Franklin High School.
The Fortifiers will plug in at Tipitina’s on Wednesday (Nov. 21) for “TIPSgiving,” a benefit for the New Orleans Mission. The bill also includes Noisewater and Darcy Malone & the Tangle. Attendees who bring a donation of canned goods or clothing receive a $5 discount off the admission price.
That he’s now the guy on the other end of the phone is an irony not lost on Schneidau.
“My entire work life has been people beating down my door trying to play the rooms I booked,” he said recently. “Now I’m the guy knocking on the door saying, ‘Hey, we’re a good band. Please book us.’”
Growing up a devoted New Orleans music fan, he was in the right place at the right time to get involved. His older sister Georgia was a member of the loose confederation that opened Tipitina’s in January 1977. Schneidau invested $100 to be one of the original 14 co-founders, even though he was still a senior at Ben Franklin. He helped paint the club and, though underage, donned a mask to serve drinks during a Carnival-season Meters show.
That June, the club’s sound engineer left the country on short notice, and Schneidau was asked to step in.
“I jumped at the opportunity, and life changed dramatically for the better,” he said. “The only reason I got into any of this was because I love music. Through sound engineering, I found a way to connect with the artists and be a part of the show.”
He mixed sound for hundreds of shows, including many Professor Longhair appearances. In 1982, Schneidau became Tipitina’s talent buyer. Being handed the keys to one of the city’s premier music clubs was a dream come true. The vintage concert posters that decorate his Uptown home chronicle the legends he booked.
His memorabilia collection also includes Tipitina’s original upright piano, played by Longhair, James Booker, Tuts Washington, Allen Toussaint and Pinetop Perkins. Schneidau bought it when Tipitina’s closed in 1984 (the club reopened the following year with new owners). He rode with the piano in the back of a pickup to his house, playing “Big Chief” and “Tipitina” along St. Charles Avenue. (The piano is currently on display with the Longhair exhibit at the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint.)
In 1993, Schneidau was hired by Isaac Tigrett, co-founder of both the Hard Rock Café and House of Blues chains, to help launch the New Orleans HOB. For 23 years, Schneidau filled its calendar with the likes of Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Al Green, Ray Charles and Aerosmith alongside up-and-comers and local favorites.
By the time he stepped down in 2016, he was recognized throughout the music industry as one of the nation’s top talent buyers.
“It was an incredible experience to be part of something like the House of Blues,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade any of that. I’m forever grateful. But after 23 years, it was time to take a break.
“There are times when I miss working with great people to make magic happen. But I’ve had a lot of growth in other areas. I’m joyful about life.”
He’s derived some of that joy from making his own music.
Over the years, he’d learned piano via “casual, friendly instruction and osmosis”; Marcia Ball taught him to play “Big Chief.” He and Baldwin often jammed in Schneidau’s living room.
After leaving the HOB, Schneidau finally had time to dive in deeper. He and Baldwin built the Fortifiers with guitarist Gerald McCollam, drummer Roger Martin and bassist Tony Green, all veteran local musicians. Together they conjure what they call “rock ‘n’ blues,” taking cues from Slim Harpo, Lazy Lester, Sonny Boy Williamson, Little Walter, country great George Jones and New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint.
The Fortifiers repertoire includes a dozen or so original compositions, many written by Schneidau and Green.
“I’d never written songs before — I was always busy booking 300 shows a year,” Schneidau said. “I’m having a lot of fun. The creative process is an extension of my work through the years of promoting shows.”
He’s not just a musician now. For the past year, he’s worked as a consulting music producer on a major documentary film about the history of New Orleans music.
And he still occasionally dabbles in promotion. While attending the 2017 DelFest in Maryland, he encountered bluegrass guitar prodigy Billy Strings. Upon learning that Strings had never performed in New Orleans, Schneidau resolved to rectify that. He booked Strings for a sold-out Nov. 10 show at d.b.a.
He’s also co-producing the all-star Professor Longhair 100th birthday tribute at Tipitina’s on Dec. 19. With George Porter Jr. as musical director, the roster features Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Ed Volker, Marcia Ball, Tom McDermott, David Torkanowsky, Deacon John, Kermit Ruffins and Widespread Panic keyboardist John “JoJo” Hermann, plus actor Harry Shearer as emcee.
“It’s been fun talking to all my old friends, and going back to my old stomping grounds for a night,” Schneidau said. “My love of New Orleans music started when I saw Professor Longhair at a young age. He was a big influence on my life and my piano style. To help produce his 100th birthday is taking it full circle.”
Booking shows, he says, “is in my blood.” But so is performing.
The Fortifiers have made the rounds of local clubs and festivals, and have released an EP, “The Fortifiers Live.” The first time the band played Tipitina’s was, for Schneidau, surreal: “It was such a thrill to be on the stage where all my heroes in my formative years once stood.”
In addition to the Thanksgiving Eve benefit concert at Tipitina’s, the Fortifiers are booked at Chickie Wah Wah on Dec. 21 with the Creole String Beans.
“We are a very humble band at this point,” Schneidau said. “Having worked with so many world-class artists, to get up the nerve to get onstage and do it myself was intimidating — especially in this town, of all places.
“But after the first few gigs, you just go for it and do your best. Hopefully someone appreciates it.”