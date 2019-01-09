With the touring season for 2019 still not quite geared up, the options for live music in New Orleans this week include a local band augmented by some special guests and a throwback blues jam at Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Abita Blues Jam Reunion feat. Tab Benoit, Sunpie Barnes and Vic Shepherd
7 p.m. Wednesday, Rock ‘n’ Bowl, $10
In the early 1990s, back when Rock ‘n’ Bowl was still in its original, upstairs location on South Carrollton Avenue, the venue hosted a weekly Thursday night open-mic event called the Abita Blues Jam. Anyone who showed up and signed up got 15 minutes onstage backed by a house band led by harmonica player Vic Shepherd. The Abita Blues Jam featured a slew of then-unknown musicians who would go on to enjoy successful careers, including Anders Osborne, newly arrived in New Orleans; harmonica player and national park ranger Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes; guitarist/taxi driver Mem Shannon; vocalist Willie Lockett & the Blues Krewe; and a young guy named Tab Benoit, who would drive in every week from Houma. Decades after the Abita Blues Jam disappeared, Rock ‘n’ Bowl will host a reunion on Wednesday featuring Benoit, Barnes, Shepherd and more.
New Orleans Suspects with Marcus King and Jennifer Hartswick
10 p.m. Friday, Tipitina’s, $20-$25
The New Orleans Suspects don’t need any additional firepower, as they already qualify as a New Orleans allstar band. But on Friday night, they’ll be augmented by a pair of very special guests. Trumpeter Jennifer Hartswick, a native of Vermont, cut her teeth with Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio’s solo band; she joined the Suspects onstage for several dates last year. South Carolina guitarist and vocalist Marcus King is in his early 20s but has already made a name for himself as a purveyor of gritty Southern soul and blues. He’s collaborated with multiple New Orleans bands, including the Revivalists and Naughty Professor. His own band features horns and an organ, so he should be right at home onstage with the New Orleans Suspects at Tipitina’s on Friday.
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven
7 p.m. Sunday, House of Blues, $35
Camper Van Beethoven broke out of California as 1980s indie rock darlings via a smart mix of punk, alternative country, pop rock and more. By 1990, the band had imploded, and frontman David Lowery went searching for fresh collaborators. He found one in Johnny Hickman. Together, they launched Cracker, which rang up a string of modern rock radio hits including “Low,” “Get Off This” and “Euro-Trash Girl.” A decade after Camper Van Beethoven disbanded, Lowery reformed that band and moved forward with both. He still does double duty, a task made more efficient when Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven tour together. Their joint tour stops at the House of Blues this weekend.