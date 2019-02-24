Prophets of Persia traveled to the Royal Palace of Kassel in Westphalia for the organization’s 93rd annual ball staged at The Orpheum Theater on Saturday. The event depicted the 1809 reception of King Jerome and Queen Catherine honoring the visitor, Napoleon Bonaparte.
Napoleon made his brother king of Westphalia, created from the several states and principalities in northwestern Germany. The queen, daughter of King Frederick I of Wurtemberg, was married to Jerome to boost the dynastic standing of the young French king. The palace was initially in a state of ruin, but the king restored and refurbished it, and it became known as “Napoleonshohe.”
Reigning as queen over the Prophets of Persia ball was Miss Spencer Page Olivia Harris, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George Marion Harris Jr.
Maids of honor to her majesty were Misses Alison Ross Chain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Sidney Chain; Merry Alston Farris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Woods Fernand Farris; Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. René Sylvain Paysse Jr.; Ysabella Carmen St. Amant, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Marshall Scarle St. Amant; and Elizabeth Colon Toso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Toso III.
Ladies-in-waiting to her majesty were Misses Kathleen Greer Hixon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Robert McKee; Monet Elizabeth Menard, daughter of Mr. Robert L. Menard Jr. and Mrs. Geraldine Frable Menard; and Catherine Marie Zimmermann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Michael Zimmermann.
Princesses to her majesty were Misses Pasqualena Marie Capitelli, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Joseph Capitelli; Anna Margaret Clark, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Wesley Allen Clark; Anne Frances Kellogg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Alden Kellogg; and Chloé Elise Shannon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Laird Shannon.
Pages to her majesty were Masters Palmer Beach Irwin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Beach Irwin; Michael Pharr Madigan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joseph Madigan II; and Kermit Louis Roux IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roux III.
In keeping with the ball’s tradition, her majesty presented the 2018 queen, Miss Katherine Michelle Bickham, with a bouquet of long-stemmed red roses.
Mr. Bret Alden Clesi served as general chairman of the ball. Mr. Arthur Seldon Mann III was chairman of the floor committee. Mr. Alan Guy Brackett served as chairman of the reception committee. Vice chairmen included Dr. Jerry Joseph St. Pierre and Messrs. Hilton Sutton Bell, Gunther Richard Michaelis, Donald Gilbert Charbonnet, Stephen Henry Schonberg and Hugh Ramsay Straub.
Following the ball, a breakfast was held in honor of the queen at the New Orleans Country Club. The Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra provided music for both the ball and the festivities which followed.