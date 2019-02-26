On Wednesday night in Uptown New Orleans, a doubleheader opens the final week of the Carnival parade season, and both parades feature themes that are not announced in advance.

With 3,383 members, the Krewe of Nyx is second in membership only to the Krewe of Iris. Never before has a krewe grown so quickly: Last year, Nyx surpassed Endymion in membership.

Nyx followed in the footsteps of Muses to prove there was room for another female krewe that could successfully parade midweek in New Orleans. The women ride on 44 floats, and they wear costumes that display the club’s name. Logo throws include the krewe's signature decorated purses and purse-shaped doubloons available only from the captain and the officers.

TV and radio personality Angela Hill rides as guest grand marshal. Marching groups include the 610 Stompers, Disco Amigos, the Nyxettes, the Sirens of New Orleans, the Muff-a-Lottas and the Pussyfooters.

Nyx will follow Ancient Druids, which rolls at 6:30 p.m. Druids, which has the look of an old-line club, debuted in 1998 to fill an empty slot on the Tuesday parade calendar (later moving to Wednesday to give the New Orleans Police Department two consecutive nights off).

This club is made up of members of other parading krewes who wish to ride in a night parade but not deal with the traditional ball, queen and court routine. The parade is led by the U.S. Marine Corps Band.

The identity of the Arch Druid — the king — is never made public, and his jester speaks for him at the mayor’s toast at Gallier Hall.

The parade features 20 floats, including some from the original Druids’ parades from the 1920s. The club's 250 men are dressed in priest-like robes.

Marching groups with the parade include the Amelia Earhawts, the Lucha Krewe, the Organ Grinders and NOLA Bombshells. Signature throws include lighted Druids flags and lighted wizard hats. The Druids will toss plush acorns and special cutout doubloons shaped like acorns, the logo of the sponsoring club.