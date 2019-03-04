THE ORPHEUS IMAGINARIUM
ORPHEUS 2019
2. THE ORPHEUS TROJAN HORSE
Here is Virgil’s famed Trojan Horse of Greek legend, in full glory, being rolled to the fabled gates of Troy. If we are lucky, we may be able to spot Odysseus among the revelers inside this mighty beast.
3. THE CAPTAIN’S ROYAL BARGE
Parting through a rolling fog, the mighty ship Argo appears carrying the royal Officers of Orpheus. Commanded by their Captain, they join the mighty Hercules, Jason and Orpheus himself as they journey in their quest for the magical golden fleece.
7. THE ORPHEUS SMOKEY MARY
With its lights blazing, its whistle blaring and its bell clanging, the Orpheus Smokey Mary is indeed a tremendous sight to behold. The incredible excitement from the crowds surrounding us mark this as one of the most treasured displays in our rolling tableau.
8. TITLE: THE ORPHEUS IMAGINARIUM
What is an Imaginarium? Why, a museum of the mind, of course! In it we can conjure any special or magical items, places or events that we desire to see, hear or touch. Orpheus has gathered a unique collection for our enthusiastic spectators, so let us now gaze upon the wonders rolling before us.
9. THE MONSTERS OF THE DEEP
For thousands of years mankind has been in awe of the sea and of the denizens that dwell therein. Brave sailors have often reported sightings of mysterious beasts that belie our understanding. Let us hope that these magnificent creatures prove to be gentle giants of the deep.
10. THE FAIRIES OF AUTUMN
Here we see a beautiful Autumn Fairy, surrounded by fading sunflowers as she holds a sprig of winter wheat about to be planted. Let us relish this blazing flash of color before Winter arrives all too quickly and sends the Autumn Fairies to their long sleep.
11. THE HOUSE OF BRIGHTNESS
Countless children’s stories tell of glittering, enchanted castles that appear in deep, dark forests. Often, they are made of brilliant crystals and gems, and lit from within by magical, unseen flames. These visions of brightness offer the traveler inspirations for knowledge and enlightenment.
12. THE CUP OF DESTINY
For thousands of years man has searched for the vessel with the ability to impart eternal life and knowledge. Here we see the mystical Cup of the Divine ablaze in all its wondrous glory.
13. THE AGONY OF NARCISSUS
Next we behold the handsome spirit of Narcissus in the last stages of its transformation into a pond-side flower, forever doomed to gaze upon the beauty of its own reflection with unrequited love. However, from his agony springs beauty, as his picturesque flowers bloom along reflective pools for all to enjoy.
14. THE ABODE OF THE SPRITES
Joy is my name, Sweet joy befall thee! Blake’s poem captures the elation of infants at their birth. Here, enfolded within the petals of a warm, rosy flower, we see a nature sprite holding her newborn child who is about to receive the blessings of life.
15. THE RAINBOW PERSONIFIED
A rainbow is such a delicately elusive entity — refractions of color drifting upon sprays of mist that can disappear as easily as a shifting breeze. How lucky are we, then, to be able to behold the embodiment of the rainbow – beautiful Iris herself!
16. THE TREASURE OF ONE-EYED WILLY
Born with only one eye, Willy was once a court jester for Spanish nobility. Banished for his practical jokes, he started his own pirate crew and stole millions in treasure from the king of England. Here we see happy Willy with his ship Inferno, laden down with his ill-gotten gains.
17. THE FOUNT OF IMMORTALITY
Tales of a spring that supposedly restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters have been recounted across the world for thousands of years. How lucky are we, then, to finally be able to behold this elusive wonder, even if we are not able to drink from its invigorating sprays.
18. THE CHIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES
During the spring, butterflies emerge to bless us with their delicate beauty. However, when nature strikes her Bell of Winter, the multi-hued butterflies begin to float and drift among the warm currents of the air as they dance together on their trek to warmer climes.
19. THE DANCE OF THE DEMONS
It is twilight on St. John’s Night, and the spirits of demons and devils have come out to play among dark, rocky crags. This fantastical bedlam of masked mischief and ritualized mayhem will build and grow among the flames of the underworld until dawn arrives to corral the slithering serpents back to their underworld lairs.
20. THE DEVILS OF TORMENT
The Devil may present many faces to entice us into sin and everlasting torment. He may beguile us in a handsome, pleasing facade with sweet whisperings of fame, beauty or riches before he shows his true nature as the evil, twisted incarnation of our perverted souls. Let us witness and take heed of his many guises.
21. THE WITCHES’ KITCHEN
Here we see three witches in their kitchen, surrounded by the implements of their trade, boiling their hell-broth by which they can peer through the mists of time to see the futures that lay before each of us.
22. THE ORPHEUS LEVIATHAN
Through the fog and mists of the rolling sea we see the most famous of all the exhibits in Orpheus’ Imaginarium – the great Leviathan, frolicking with her young offspring through forgotten ships and bounties of long ago. Resplendent in her twinkling and ever-changing finery, surely there are none to equal her majesty and magnificence.
23. THE MAGIC LAMP OF ALLADIN
Ah, witness the beam of happiness on Aladdin’s face as he leaves his magic garden, surrounded by some of his many treasures. He is still holding his magic lamp in which resides the genie who will soon create for Aladdin and his new bride a wondrous palace in which to dwell.
24. THE KNIGHT OF THE SWAN
Here, resplendent in his armor of pure silver and gold, we see the mysterious rescuer Loherangrin, a knight, as he arrives in a swan-drawn boat to defend and eventually marry damsel Elsa of Brabant. His only condition being that he must never be asked his name.
25. THE MYSTERY AND MAGIC OF CARNIVAL
Jesters, clowns, maids and revelers personify the excitement that is the Carnival season, as masked frivolity builds to the crescendo that is Fat Tuesday.
26. THE CASTLE OF LIFE
Surrounded by lilies and encompassing an eternal flame, the Castle of Life stands serene and pure. Here pass the souls of the departed, where they are blessed with eternal life and receive restored innocence after death.
27. THE DEN OF SERPENTS
A brood of vipers block our way! Luckily, our guide is masterful in the snake-charmer's art and is able to hypnotize the denizens of this ruinous pit so that we may quickly pass unscathed.
28. RHYTHM, RHYME AND REVELRY
And so we come to the end of our time in this most unusual and stimulating museum. Let us hope that our brief time here will enable us to cultivate our imaginations towards scientific, artistic and spiritual ends. Until then, let us celebrate life and join Orpheus in Rhythm, Rhyme and Revelry!