Two Jefferson Parish Krewes, Athena and Pandora, have elected to postpone their parades to Monday due to the threat of bad weather Sunday.
The two all-female krewes were slated to roll Sunday along Jefferson Parish's new westbound route, starting at Bonnabel Boulevard and finishing up at the Clearview shopping center, where a special post-parade celebration was to be held.
The celebration will not be held Sunday evening and it is unclear whether it can be rescheduled.
The parades will now roll Monday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the new route.