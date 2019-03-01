Like a glittering prize on Mardi Gras morning, the James family of Treme carefully hands down the art of decorating Zulu coconuts.

A couple of weeks before Carnival day, a purple plastic tablecloth covers the dining room table of Betty Allen, 81, in her home on Ursulines Street. Surrounded by brushes, paints, glitter and hair spray, Allen patiently turns a hollow, bare coconut over and over, adding a dot here, a shake of glitter there, until it looks just right.

"I've been doing it five or six years now, since my granddaughter started riding in Zulu," Allen said. "She told me she was going to be on a float, and she was going to need coconuts to throw out. I said how many are you going to need, and she said, I don't know, grandmother, we start with 100."

Allen laughed. She told her granddaughter, Jakki James, to bring her a box of 50 to start.

Allen found decorating coconuts to be unexpectedly enjoyable and relaxing. For 18 years, she had worked as a night-shift emergency room nurses' aid at the old Charity Hospital while her husband, Hermon, drove a cab. She became adept at leaving the stress at work so that when she came home, she could focus on her daughters, Denise and Deborah, making sure they got through school and finished college.

Hermon died after a 40-year-marriage, in 1996. But Betty Allen, a smiling lady with a puff of white hair, has stayed active with family, water aerobics and coconut-painting.

Jakki doesn't ride any more, but her dad, Howard James, still does, so now the coconuts are boxed up and sent to him a few days before Zulu rolls on Mardi Gras.

Allen's daughter, Denise James, is in charge of rounding up supplies.

"It’s not like we asked for the coconuts," Denise said. "But the boxes came, and we said, here we go again."

The coconuts -- bare, empty and painted black or gold -- come from the Zulu store. Fabric paint, sequins and glitter are purchased at JoAnn's Fabric Store, and dollar stores are the source of googly eyes and cheap hair spray, for setting the designs. Strings of Carnival beads are pulled apart for plastic pearls, fleurs-de-lis and other trinkets.

NO.zulucoconuts.epl.030519.cg_3.JPG Betty Allen, 81, decorates Zulu coconuts at her family home in New Orleans on Friday, March 1, 2019.

The room is quiet. There's no TV or radio on. A sliver crucifix hangs from the door frame, and graduation pictures line the walls.

"I just give it my full attention," Allen said. "I’ll get up and start on them. Once you start decorating, you take them to another level. You put spray on them to make sure that your glitter and everything is going to harden up and stay."

Across the table from Allen sits another granddaughter, Jamie James. A graduate of NOCCA and Loyola University in visual arts, Jamie, 26, has her own small business, Pencilin Graphics LLC, which creates flyers, posters and logos. While her grandma frowned at a coconut, trying to decide where to add another speck of paint, Jamie explained that she's making sure the ZULU 2019 "brand" is clear on every throw.

Neither artist signs her work. "It represents New Orleans," Jamie explained.

On Mardi Gras, as the neighborhood gets lively, "I'll stay in the back of the house," Allen said. But she won't be alone, as family and friends come by to feast on her red beans and rice, fried chicken, potato salad and candy apples.

"She is a hard worker. She nurtures her food," said daughter Denise. "That’s how we get all these people in our house. Do we invite them? No. But they are welcome."