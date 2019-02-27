The trio of parades that roll tonight represent centuries of parading heritage.
Celebrating their 80th anniversary, 305 members of the Knights of Babylon are led by their captain on a minifloat and 12 lieutenants on horseback. King Sargon’s float is mule-drawn and surrounded by flambeaux. Krewe-emblemed throws being tossed from 25 floats include new LED flambeaux and jester dolls.
This year’s theme is “Winged Wonders,” with floats such as angels, mosquitoes, butterflies and hummingbirds. The club proclaims that “Carnival Begins When Babylon Rolls.”
Following Babylon are the Knights of Chaos, founded in 2000, a reincarnation of the Knights of Momus, which paraded from 1872 to 1991. Chaos purchased the old Momus floats, which are decorated by Royal Artists. Expect heavy and funny political satire in this parade.
The 225 men of Chaos throw float-specific cards and LED swords and lighted footballs. Flambeaux are traditionally featured in the procession, whose theme this year is “Chaos Hugs it Out.”
The final parade of the evening belongs to Muses, also begun in 2000, which has been credited with transforming Carnival in a way not seen since Bacchus debuted in 1969. Muses can proudly take credit for the growth and popularity of new female krewes.
Innovative signature throws and the addition of bawdily named female marching groups that include women of all ages have become the club’s trademarks. The 1,118-member krewe promises a 26-float procession, led by Honorary Muse Patricia Clarkson, a New Orleans native.
Muses’ signature floats include the shoe, the bathtub and the duck family floats introduced in 2017. The club produces an incredible assortment of more than 30 krewe-logo items. New this year are giant color-changing disco balls.
Among the most coveted items of the season are Muses' decorated shoes, handed to lucky paradegoers. The "Sirens" float, the final one in the parade, is one of the season’s best and is worth waiting for. This year’s theme is “Muses: The Musical.”