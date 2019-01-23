Mario Lopez, a Saved by the Bell star and television host, will be the 2019 monarch in the Krewe of Orpheus, according to a report from WDSU.

He follows a long line of monarchs, including most recently Nathan Fillion, Harry Shearer, Dierks Bentley, Quentin Tarantino and John Schneider.

Lopez, who starred as A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, has more recently hosted such television shows as America's Best Dance Crew and The X Factor.

The theme for this year's parade is "Orpheus Imaginarium."

Orpheus co-founder Harry Connick Jr., country music singer Trace Adkins and the stars of "Impractical Jokers" will also ride in this year's parade on March 3 in Uptown New Orleans. Mardi Gras day is March 5 this year.