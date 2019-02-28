Six parades roll Friday evening — a triple-header Uptown, one in Metairie, one in Mandeville and one in Slidell.

The Hermes parade, led by its new captain on a white horse, features flambeaux and masked lieutenants on horseback. The club’s 31 floats, which are constructed by Blaine Kern Artists in collaboration with designer Henri Schindler, this year depict the theme “Court Music of Louis XIV.” The 806 male maskers will wear lighted costumes. Throws include "Hail Hermes" LED bracelets and lighted medallions. Be sure to enjoy the 610 Stompers and the Talladega College Marching Band.

The 545 men of Le Krewe d’Etat present a 24-float satirically themed parade titled “Paging Dr. d’Etat.” Signature floats include the Dictator’s Royal Navy and the Dictator’s Guard. The Candy Wagon and the Dictator’s Banana Wagon are also included, both pulled by mules.

During d'Etat, check out the Dancing Dawlins, the New Orleans Nymphs and the Prime Time Brass Band from New York. The fabled Skeleton Walking Krewe will hand out wooden nickels and the 16th edition of the club’s Carnival bulletin, which depicts and describes each float. D’Etat was the first krewe to introduce blinking beads as a Mardi Gras throw.

The Krewe of Morpheus follows, with 750 male and female members. The 24-float procession has the theme “Morpheus’ Dream Vacation.” Eighteen marching bands from several states will perform. Top throws include sheep-shaped doubloons and LED sleepy time hats.

Centurions parades in Metairie with an anniversary theme, “Festive at Forty.” The 20-float parade features more than 60 units. Marching bands will participate in the Rhythm on the Route band contest. Signature items to be tossed by the krewe’s 300 male and female members include Comicus stress dolls.

In Slidell, the 333 female members of the Krewe of Selene present a 19-float procession titled “These Are a Few of Our Favorite Things.” Handmade decorated purses are Selene’s top throw. Fox 8 anchor Liz Reyes rides as grand marshal.

The Original Orpheus krewe in Mandeville made a comeback in 2016 after a three-year hiatus. The 180 members plan a 14-float parade with the theme “Orpheus Lights Up the Night.” Look for the club’s landmark throw, the pineloon — a pine cone with a doubloon glued to the underside. Bobby Hebert and Christian Garic of WWL Radio are the guest grand marshals.