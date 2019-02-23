Three weeks before they were set to march this year in Krewe du Vieux, the often X-rated Carnival parade known for its anatomically charged satire, one sub-krewe’s members hatched a wild plot over a few too many drinks at Finn McCool’s.

With little time to spare, they tore up their existing float plan and replaced it with a display so bawdy and brazen that even an NFL referee could spot it. The basic premise: a symbolic, ahem, "referee" would mechanically thrust into the Superdome.

A frantic scramble to erect the float ensued.

Captain Greg Swanson said it was worth it in the end. As his group marched through Marigny and the French Quarter on Feb. 16, they were greeted with screams of delight from Saints fans still smarting over the blown call weeks earlier in the fourth quarter of the NFC title game that let the Los Angeles Rams waltz to the Super Bowl.

“It was a little nuts, but I’m so glad we did it,” Swanson said. “There was no topic that was nearer and dearer to New Orleans.”

Over the next several days, more krewes will reveal floats and throws created in one of the biggest audibles in Carnival history. Blind refs and clown-nosed Roger Goodells will share space on St. Charles Avenue with traditional paeans to the Black and Gold. Some stores are reporting shortages of yellow fabric — for a blizzard of penalty flag throws.

Arthur Hardy, a Mardi Gras historian, said he’s never seen anything like the rush to respond to the title game debacle. But it’s all in keeping with the satirical spirit of Carnival. This year one New Orleans institution will serve as catharsis for all the dashed hopes around another.

The NFL's mandarins may have swatted away a lawsuit in federal court, a City Council resolution and a letter from the governor protesting the title game’s outcome. But they won’t escape the satire and mockery that are as old as Carnival itself.

“In New Orleans, we turn tragedy into comedy. We’re mad, we're hurt, so we’ll show you — we’ll go dance or throw a parade,” Hardy said.

The NFC Championship game took place on Jan. 20. Even with a late Mardi Gras this year, however, there were still only 44 days to go until Fat Tuesday.

That posed a problem both for the marching krewes like Krewe du Vieux, which have smaller, do-it-yourself floats, and the massive floats that major krewes contract out to professional builders.

Some krewes begin designing their floats more than a year in advance, and most are finished months ahead of their parade date. But there are still ways to make changes, according to Krewe of Freret Captain Bobby Hjortsberg.

Hjortsberg said his group changed the names of all of its floats at the last minute to twit the NFL. A "Charlotte’s Web"-themed float became the “Web of Lies.”

“The entire parade theme has essentially evolved around the most egregious robbery in professional sports, and we're throwing several thousand penalty flags,” he said.

The yellow fabric for those flags has become so scarce in the New Orleans area that krewe captains have been trading tips on where to find it. Entrepreneurs have set up shop at the entrance to the Krewe of Carrollton den on Oak Street to sell flags.

Ullo's Fabrics in Marrero was down to one bolt of yellow after selling two since Wednesday. Each is about 25 yards long.

“It's absolute insanity,” Hjortsberg said.

But throws are easy work compared to the last-minute float design changes taking place in some Uptown dens. Hardy said he has spotted seven or eight NFL-related floats on his scouting trips, although in observance of the Carnival tradition of keeping float themes under wraps until parade day, he was mum on specifics.

Barry Kern, the CEO and president of Kern Studios, said that by now, some of his designers have already started working on super-krewes' floats for next year's Mardi Gras. But others have been redirected to making last-minute tweaks for this year.

Kern said to watch for NFL Commissioner Goodell, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and, in a late-breaking addition, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

"The Saints draw some very strong emotions here. When they’re not treated well, it manifests itself in a lot of different ways," Kern said.

Swanson, the captain of the Krewe du Vieux sub-krewe Drips and Discharges, said the members voted before switching their float design last month. He made it clear they would have to put in late nights and weekends to finish in time.

“Some krewes have skilled float builders in them. We don’t,” he said.

Members improvised cheerleader uniforms. Swanson dressed as a "Ram-feree." The ramshackle wiring for the float's lights and generator finally started working the night before the parade.

Meanwhile, the former New Orleans coroner, Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, who was marching with the group this year, suggested turning the sides of the float into a crime scene — just like the game itself.

Two major krewes that ride later this week, Chaos and d’Etat, are known for satirizing current events. Peter Athas, a member of the Krewe du Vieux sub-krewe Spank, said that while those groups generally have a more conservative outlook than his, he expected that love for the Saints and contempt for the league would unite them all.

“This goes way beyond politics,” Athas said.

A Chaos member refused to comment for this article.

A Krewe d’Etat spokesman declined to offer details, and also asked not to be quoted by name, citing krewe policy. Still, while maintaining an air of mystery, the spokesman noted that Krewe d’Etat always keeps a couple of its floats blank until the final weeks so that it can respond to late developments. This year, the krewe decided what to do with the spare floats just after the NFC game.

“We don’t reveal our theme until parade day, but we have made a couple of adjustments,” he said.