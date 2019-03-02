Krewe of Tucks 2019: Tucks Gets Sick
Captain's Float
The head irreverent-in-charge's barge is leading the way as Tucks Gets Sick.
Captain's Walking Float
Capt. Lloyd Frischhertz's walking float satirizes the Krewe's humble beginnings while spoofing Kern Studios.
Chronic Seizures
Whether its money, taxes or drugs, the local P.D. will get its dollars.
Bourbonic Plague
The scourge that is Bourbon Street: Many a young man and woman have succumbed to its delights...
Vax On! Vax Off!
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate... That IS the question.
Damaged Iris
When you hate being late, and the person in front of you is driving sooo slow. Now you know how Tucks feels when following the perennially late and damaged floats of Iris.
Rabies Come from Touro
What do Rabies and Babies have in common? They both apparently are incubated at Touro...a spoof on the locally loved ad campaign.
Tucks Brothel
Storyville meets the sordid side of the French Quarter on a float where all's fair in love and revelry.
Runs DMC
They're the Kings of Romp, there is none higher,
Suckers on the street should call them Sire...
but please don't call them late to the restroom!
Oof!
Saturday Night Fever
The Friar should be dancing...
YEAH! He should be dancing....YEAH!
"Cuz that's the way, uh-huh, uh-huh,
we like it!
The Clap
Promiscuous people are daring!
While lovin' free, they may be sharing
more than they intended;
and then, to be mended,
they must have long-term doctor's caring.
Hot Flashes and Toxic Shock Syndrome
Between menopause and the stats of the Sewerage and Water board, there's plenty to be HOT about.
Higher E.D. and Shingles and Ready to Mingle
From erectile dysfunction and little blue pills as the fix-all, and the always adventurous online dating culture, Tucks has all the bases covered.
Dementia and You're So Vein
Oh Donald Trump...are you just that smart, or totally demented??
Burning Love
When you're not careful on that date by protecting yourself.... you may wind up with a Hunka-Hunka burning Love.
The Tucksedeauxs
The krewe's signature float, Tucksedeauxs, features motifs from the art deco period with a wry elegance. Somewhat tacky, yet sophisticated.
OB/GYN Kenobi
Help me OB/GYN Kenobi... You're my only hope...my baby daddy is a deadbeat!
Hipster Replacement
Hipsters are taking over!! From the Marigny to the ByWater...from collards to kale, will property values lower again?
Naughtyham
A Tucks signature float saluting the irascible Sheriff of Nottingham and his lusty intent on the maidens of his day.
Acute Angina
Angina is serious....this float isn't. From the minds that bought you "pok'er in the rear....
Shots!
No!!! Not another shot float! I'm afraid so. But this one could be good medicine for a troubled heart!
Robin Hood
This float is a Tucks signature depicting the hero of Sherwood Forest and his merry men, including Tuck himself.
Acid Reflux and Mad Cow
A tripping hippie or an upset bovine, these spoofs make for a good time.
Blue Balls
Ahem! We have a lot of balls! I mean a lot of balls! And I'm smurfin' upset about their smurfin' condition!
Booze Cruise
Paging Captain Stubing ...or rather Isaac the bartender! This new float is Tucks' latest signature addition in its inaugural sail. It spoofs the Love of the Cruise and the flows of the Booze!
Funky Uncle
This new addition to the Funky Tucks Trio of floats celebrates the local funk scene and its heroes as well as serving as a stage for live funk bands to funk up the crowds.
Funky Tucks Floats
This trio of funkified, fortuitous floats are the original first family of funk music including Funky Tucks, Funky Foxx and the Love Child.