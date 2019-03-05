The owner of the New Orleans Saints was gifted a "Saints robbed" Lombardi trophy on Fat Tuesday.
Gayle Benson, who stood with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials at Gallier Hall, posed with the trophy in a photo on social media.
The silver trophy read "Saints robbed, Super Bowl LIII, February 3, 2019."
The bitter end to the team's season has been memorialized in dozens of costumes, parade floats and throws throughout the Mardi Gras season.
Owner Gayle Benson with a 'Saints Robbed' trophy— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2019
(via @DavidBernardTV) pic.twitter.com/XmuNlHeaeV
Can't see video below? Click here.
The NFC championship game refereeing debacle left New Orleans with a lot of what-ifs.
Three weeks before they were set to march this year in Krewe du Vieux, the often X-rated Carnival parade known for its anatomically charged sa…