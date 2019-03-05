NO.saintsramsnfcfans.012019.cg.342.JPG (copy)
Advocate file photo of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson at Champions Square before the NFC Championship game in New Orleans between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

 Advocate file photo by CHRIS GRANGER

The owner of the New Orleans Saints was gifted a "Saints robbed" Lombardi trophy on Fat Tuesday.

Gayle Benson, who stood with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials at Gallier Hall, posed with the trophy in a photo on social media.

The silver trophy read "Saints robbed, Super Bowl LIII, February 3, 2019."

The bitter end to the team's season has been memorialized in dozens of costumes, parade floats and throws throughout the Mardi Gras season.

