If you’re looking for a unique Carnival experience this final weekend, the Souper Krewe of Brōth isn’t your only opportunity. Krewe of Fools, founded in 2011, gathers at 1 p.m. on Lundi Gras in the French Quarter, at the corner of Chartres and Dumaine streets.
“The thing that sets us apart from other krewes is we’re the only Mardi Gras group dedicated to honoring New Orleans’ culture of excellent street performers,” said krewe captain, Erica Chomsky.
Each year the group chooses one such performer as their king or queen. In their first year, it was King Warpo, the French Quarter magician. The next it was King Peter, a glass harpist, famous for playing music on cups filled with varying amounts of water.
Now, at the end of their inaugural decade, Krewe of Fools will posthumously crown Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry T. Stone on the TV comedy "Night Court."
“Before Harry was a television star, he was a New Orleans street magician,” said Chomsky. “His life is an inspiration to many of the city’s street performers, and we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to honor him.”
The krewe starts the day with a luncheon of jambalaya and Jell-o before the crown is passed from last year’s royalty to Anderson’s widow, Elizabeth. The group marches at 2 p.m.
Chomsky describes the krewe as “small, but dedicated.” All are invited to join in the festivities, as Krewe of Fools hopes to continue to grow its ranks.
“Lunch and membership are free,” she said, “but we’ll pass a bucket around for donations to help cover the cost.”
Anyone wanting to march is encouraged to dress in the style of Harry Anderson. Suggested attire includes any of the following: fedoras and ugly ties, suspenders and/or a tan sports coat, or — of course — a judge’s robe.