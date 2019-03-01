Recent history tells us we can expect larger crowds for parades this weekend than on Fat Tuesday itself.

The Saturday before Mardi Gras features five parades starting at 10:45 a.m., when NOMTOC rolls in Algiers.

NOMTOC stands for New Orleans’ Most Talked Of Club. This predominantly African-American krewe presents a 27-float parade titled “Showcase Showdown.” Among their many throws, the 620 members will toss their signature plush Jugmen figures. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell rides as guest grand marshal.

Iris, Carnival’s oldest female krewe, parades Uptown at 11 a.m. with 37 brand-new floats courtesy of Kern Studios. The Krewe of Iris now enjoys the largest membership in all of Carnival — 3,450 members. Throws include Iris plush king cake baby dolls, butterfly-shaped doubloons and the club’s signature throw: hand-decorated sunglasses. The theme is “Through a Child’s Eye.”

The Krewe of Tucks follows Iris with its parade titled “Tucks Gets Sick.” This 1,800-member club of men and women is known for its irreverence. Signature floats include Funky Tucks, Friar Tuck, Naughtyham and the Giant Royal Throne. New this year is the Tucks Booze Cruise float. Tucks throws a wide assortment of signature items, including squirting plastic toilets and logo toilet paper in three colors. Toilet brushes decorated by students at the Magnolia School will be handed out.

Endymion’s day begins hours before the parade starts at 4:15 p.m. with the Samedi Gras Festival on Orleans Avenue at noon. Under the leadership of captain and founder Ed Muniz, Carnival’s largest male krewe presents a parade titled “Wonder Tales of Science Fiction.” Grand marshal Flo-Rida will ride in the parade and later perform, along with Chicago and Lionel Richie, at the post-parade Extravaganza in the Superdome.

This super-super-krewe of 3,160 men features the spectacular nine-section Pontchartrain Beach float, the E-TV float and the Club Endymion float, which salutes the Superdome.

All the props feature new LED lighting. Some 30 college and high school bands will perform. The men will be throwing Endymion fiber wands and lighted maracas. Also expect doubloons in several colors and a wide array of other krewe-logo merchandise.

The 200 female members of the Krewe of Isis, the oldest Carnival organization in Jefferson Parish, will travel the traditional Metairie parade route Saturday night with the theme “Under the Sea.” Expect 17 floats and great throws such as seashell-shaped doubloons. For the 47th consecutive year, the Ponchatoula High School Marching Band will lead the parade and compete in the Rhythm on the Route band contest.