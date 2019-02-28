The participation of women in Carnival dates back to 1896 with the ball krewe Les Mysterieuses. In 1917, Aminthe Nungesser (1899-1972) founded the then ball-only Krewe of Iris. She also captained the Krewe of Venus, the city’s first female parading club, which debuted in 1941.

Iris started parading in 1959. Aminthe Nungesser would surely be proud that occupying the No. 1 spot in membership in all of Mardi Gras today is her Krewe of Iris, with its reported 3,450 members.

So how did women gain such a prominent position in New Orleans Carnival today? Much of the credit for the recent expansion must go to local attorney Staci Rosenberg, who faced some opposition when she founded the Krewe of Muses in 2000. Many Carnival insiders told her it was impossible to stage a female parade on a weeknight in downtown New Orleans. She refused to listen, and Mardi Gras is richer for it.

The club’s second procession in 2002 won Gambit’s "best parade" award. The Muses shoe soon rivaled the Zulu coconut as a treasured throw and started a new round of competition among krewes to develop signature throws.

Muses became known for its witty parade themes, philanthropic causes and community outreach. And the Muses parade quickly became the home of the city’s new adult marching groups.

With Muses having a frozen membership of 1,118 women and a long waiting list to join, NOPD officer Julie Lea decided to form the Krewe of Nyx, now Carnival’s second largest krewe of 3,383 members with its coveted throw, the decorated purse. So popular is Nyx that it spun off a sister krewe, Pandora, in Metairie.

When 32-year-old Kristin Danflous took over from her grandmother as the fourth captain of the 800-member Krewe of Iris in 2011, she quietly started making changes. Since then the club has more than quadrupled in membership. For the 2019 parade, Blaine Kern Artists has taken over as float builder and promises a brand-new look.

The “big three” women's krewes of Iris, Nyx and Muses are not alone in their success. Within the past six years, two predominantly African-American female clubs, Femme Fatale in New Orleans and Athena in Metairie, have made their debuts as well.

+9 The Mardi Gras evolution: See it in the second weekend of parades for 2019 The final weekend of Carnival is here, kicking off on Thursday as the pioneering ladies' superkrewe Muses rolls down St. Charles Avenue.

The founder and captain of the Krewe of Cleopatra, Dolores Kepner, moved her west bank parade to the Uptown route in 2013, and it now boasts more than 1,000 members. In Metairie, the Krewe of Isis, founded in 1973, is the oldest parading club in Jefferson Parish.

St. Tammany Parish sports two successful all-women parades, Selene in Slidell and Eve in Mandeville.

An interesting footnote is how female clubs handle their royalty. Iris, Isis and Athena feature a traditional king and queen. But Cleopatra, Femme Fatale, Muses, Nyx and Pandora have no kings.

Through the last half-century more than a dozen female parading krewes have come and gone, including Metairie’s first, Helios, founded in 1958.

It is a Carnival oddity that the demise of the female Krewe of Adonis, which paraded from 1949 to 1964 on the Saturday night before Fat Tuesday, helped give birth to the Endymion parade.

Remember Pandora, Venus or Zeus? A trip down memory lane for parades of Mardi Gras' past It takes a lot of work to organize and maintain a successful parade. And while Carnival has seen a handful of short-lived startups, some long-…

Endymion founder and captain Ed Muniz claims he only became interested in starting his club when that prime day and time slot became available. Had Adonis survived, Carnival would likely never have included a krewe named Endymion.

Email Arthur Hardy at mardihardy@gmail.com.