Former queens of the Mystic Club gathered for luncheon at the Metairie home of Mrs. Michael B. White, who answers to Virginia. The co-hostesses were Mmes. Albert Peyton Bush III, Barbara; D. Blair Favrot, Sybil; and Nathaniel P. Phillips Jr., Dee. Also in attendance were Mmes. Morrell F. Trimble (the 1963 queen), Ronald James French, Richard L. Simmons (who reigned as Mrs. Donald J. Nalty), R. King Milling (Anne), John Denechaud Charbonnet, Susan S. Peters, William Barrett Conway, Michael Joseph Rapier, Howard A. Nelson, Louis L. Frierson, David Pipes Milling (Susan), Chesley Hines Jr. (Phyllis), Richard L. Strub, William R. Forrester, Charles Buck Mayer, Phillip M. Woollam, John P. Laborde, Edgar A. G. Bright III, William H. Hines (Mary), John M. Eastman, Louis M. Freeman Jr., Robert James Whann IV and Christian T. Brown, Kia, the 2018 queen. The captain, who arrived to address them, hailed Mrs. Brown as the most recent queen; paid tribute to the recently deceased Fran (Mrs. George G.) Villere; and dropped a few hints about who will occupy the 2019 throne with the Mystic king.