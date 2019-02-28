Former queens of Carnival (consorts of Rex) gathered Feb. 27 for their annual luncheon in the Rex Room of Antoine's. The queens are, front row seated: Mary Brooks Soule Weiss (1950), Sarah Jane Freeman (2018), Creevy Clay (1969). Second row, seated: Delia Hardie, Lulie Smither McDonald, Lynn Favrot Nolan, Flora Fenner French, Cammie Kock Mayer, Adelaide Wisdom Benjamin, Kate Ballard Werner, Katherine Waters Gelderman, Anne Charbonnet Goliwas, Elizabeth Kelleher Roberts. Back row, standing: Elizabeth Nolan Walsh, Linda Monroe, Katherine Haygood Saulsbury, Claudia Fitz-Hugh Kelleher, Sidonie Villere Ferrara, Elinor Bright, Laura Louise Freeman, Deborah Ashbrooke Tullis, Adair Freeman Parr, Tina Freeman Woollam, Jane White, Anna LeCorgne Schaefer, Ransdell Grace Prieur, Katy Reily Roubion, Ella Bright, Dottee Dupuy Gwin, Annie Sarpy Phillips, Deborah Huger Valentine, Shelby Westfeldt Mills, Carroll Gelderman, Nina Griswold Fitch, Charlotte Smallpage Sapir, Mary Stewart Smallpage Bailey, Marley Eastman LeBourgeois