Rain storms rolling through the New Orleans metro area Saturday evening have dampened plans for some Mardi Gras parade revelers in Jefferson Parish.

The Krewe of Caesar's roll down Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be straight forward as a result, with planned turns down Severn Avenue and Bonnabel Boulevard canceled mid-parade. The parade was scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The parade is following a new route this year as a part of Jefferson Parish's Family Gras, moving from in front of Lakeside Shopping Center to the more spacious Clearview Shopping Center.

"Due to inclimate weather and the safety of our riders and spectators, Caesar will not go down Severn or Bonnabel," Jefferson Parish officials said on the city's Facebook page around 7 p.m.

You can see a map of the parade's new route below.