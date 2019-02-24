The Original Illinois Club’s 118th annual ball and debutante cotillion marks its 124th anniversary. The club has presented a Carnival ball every year since 1895, except during national and local emergencies.
The club was founded in 1895 by the late Wiley Knight, a Pullman porter, and native of Tennessee. Following a brief residency in Chicago, Mr. Knight came to New Orleans where he organized a school of dance for both sexes for people of color. The dance class staged its first “Carnival ball” in 1895.
This year’s theme tells the story of Ignatius Reilly, a fictional character from the book “A Confederacy of Dunces,” written by John Kennedy Toole. Many consider Reilly to be Toole’s greatest achievement, described as an intellectual ideologue, deadbeat, goof-off, glutton who should repel the reader with his gargantuan bloats, his thunderous contempt and one-man war against anybody with the excesses of modern times.
The ball’s theme, and its colorful cast of characters, revealed Ignatius was not only given an invitation to the ball, but was also allowed to have a role. Mr. Mark V. Joseph Sr., captain of the ball, characterized as Reilly, signaled the opening followed by the lighting of the OIC crest. Accompanying the captain was his herald, Miss Laila Ma’Lynn Washington, daughter of Mr. Lester J. Washington Jr. and Ms. Alayna R. Cooper.
President Tracey L. Thibodaux, master of ceremonies, began with a brief club history followed by the introduction of the members and their ladies.
Opening the royal ceremony was the introduction of King Illinois 2019, Mr. Gregory Patrick Perrault Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory (Tranell Scott) Perrault Sr. His majesty was followed by royal pages Masters Cannon Grant Davis, son of Mr. Nickolas Davis and Ms. Kelly Baquet; and Sean Kawan Johnson Jr., son of Mr. Johnson and Ms. LaShanda Prevost.
Next was the introduction of the royal debutantes to the queen. They were Misses Fallon Christina Benoit, daughter of Mr. Frank Benoit Sr. and Dr. A’Lise Steward; Jhai Monique Britton, daughter of Mr. Joel Britton and Ms. Trinell Ellis; Hannah Laura Jacquet, daughter of Mr. Todd Jacquet and Dr. Gina Johnston-Jacquet; Melanie Anissa Ladmirault, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Ladmirault Sr.; and Aalysia Darrion Ursin, daughter of Mr. Darren Ursin and Mrs. Betty Turner.
Following the introduction of debutantes with the sound of trumpets, the queen of the ball entered the arena. Reigning over the ball was Miss Carrington Calvary Williams, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher (Gracie Guston) Williams. The queen’s pages were Misses Srh Jisela Johnson, daughter of Mr. Conrad D. Johnson Jr.; and Teresita Raleigh Carter, daughter of Mr. Terrence Carter and Mrs. Cheryl T. Johnson-Carter.
The president offered the traditional royal toast, followed by the royal promenade, to begin the club’s traditional waltz, the “Chicago Glide.” The debutantes, escorted by OIC members, danced to the music of “Dance, Dance Queen Illinois.” This dance was performed at the club’s first ball and debutante cotillion in 1895.
Highlights of the evening included presentations and gifts to club member Mr. H. Kenneth Johnston, for 45 years of service to the club. Also receiving special awards for 30 years of service to the club as debutante coordinators were Mmes. Bettye P. Johnston and Marion W. Maheia; and Rogerwene D. Washington, consultant to the pages and heralds, for 26 years of service to the club.
A special presentation was made to the captain.
Musical entertainment during the ball included Kai Knight’s dance group, a special second line dance team and songstress Katrina Lewis. Mrs. Knight played the role of Myrna Minkoff, Ignatius’ girlfriend.
Mr. Andrew P. Harris served as the debutante chairman.
OIC officers assisting with arrangements included Messrs. Walter L. Dixon, Christopher L. Hammond, H. Kenneth Johnston, Mark V. Joseph Sr., Anthony F. Maheia, Dr. Robert R. Newsome Sr., E.J. Roberts, Tracey L. Thibodaux and Charles F. Webb Sr. Other supporting members included Messrs. Andrew P. Harris, Mack B. Harris, Huiet Joseph III, Darren Patin, Gregory Perrault Jr., Dr. Reginald D. Rigsby, and Melvin Wilson, along with honorary members J. Harold Boucree, Ulric Y. Pryce and Richard A. Theodore.
During the evening, the club paid memorial tribute to deceased members. The ball was concluded with a special waltz by OIC members and their ladies, guest callouts, and a New Orleans style mini-parade followed by second-line dancing, with music performed by John Washington, general dancing, food and beverages.