First aid stations will be available along New Orleans parade routes starting Friday, Feb. 22, according to a press release from New Orleans EMS.

The first aid stations will be open every day of parades, rain or shine, along both the Uptown and Mid-City parade routes.

New Orleans EMS, New Orleans Medical Reserve Corps and the Southeast Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross will be staffing the first aid stations.

All of the First Aid Stations staff is trained in CPR, First Aid, and other life-saving skills.

First aid station are located at:

St. Charles Ave at Napoleon

St. Charles Ave at Washington

St. Charles Ave at Felici

Lee Circle

Canal at Carondelet

Endymion

Orleans at N. Hennessey

Carrollton at Bienville