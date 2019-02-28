A New Orleans chef says he caught this pair of Confederate Flag beads at the Krewe of Nyx parade on Wednesday night. Reached by phone Thursday morning, Lori Seuzeneau, a co-captain for Nyx, said that the krewe rules specifically prohibit throwing Confederate-themed beads or other toys or trinkets.
Stephen Stryjewski, co-founder of the Link Restaurant Group that includes famed eateries Cochon, Herbsaint and Peche Seafood Grill, was watching the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade on Magazine Street on Wednesday night when one of the throws startled him.
Mixed in a handful of beads was one string that had several red, blue and white Confederate flags on it. Feeling flustered and offended, he shoved it in his pocket, away from sight, and kept watching the parade.
Later, when he got home, he decided it was his duty to bring attention to the "offensive" bead.
"Tighten up @mystickreweofnyx no need for hate," Stryjewski wrote on Instagram. "Y’all had a beautiful parade full of amazing women and one turd with questionable taste."
Reached by phone Thursday morning, Lori Seuzeneau, a co-captain for Nyx, said that the krewe rules specifically prohibit throwing Confederate-themed beads or other toys or trinkets.
"We do not approve of this at all, it's enforced in our rules and regulations that our krewe members sign," Seuzeneau said. "It's not something we participate in. We don't discriminate...we don't represent that."
This isn't the first time in recent years that a krewe has gotten negative attention for hosting members who have thrown Confederate-themed trinkets.
The Krewe of Freret recently announced it had banned Mimi Owens, who runs a Facebook group called "Forever Lee Circle," from ever joining its members again after riding with the Legion of Mars veterans group during the parade on Sunday.
Owens threw beads that advertised her group, which advocates for the return of statues of Confederate leaders around the city, she told WGNO.
In that incident, Captain Bobby Hjortsberg also said that the political position was "in direct opposition to the standards and beliefs of the Krewe," the station reported.
Arthur Hardy, the man behind a well-known annual Mardi Gras guide, said that despite these two incidents he hadn't heard about a lot of Confederate-themed throws permeating parades, especially compared to last Mardi Gras, which fell amid public debate that ultimately sparked Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration to remove four Confederate statues across the city.
Ironically, perhaps, Nyx and Freret are among the most racially diverse of New Orleans' parading krewes.
Three of the monuments removed depicted Civil War figures who fought for the Confederacy, and the fourth commemorated the Battle of Liberty Place, honoring an insurrection against Reconstruction fought by the White League.
Last Mardi Gras, Confederate-themed flags had stirred such controversy that they prompted the Krewe of Muses and the Krewe of Orpheus to publicly take a stand against the throws, banning members from carrying them or any other items with a political message on their floats.
Several krewe captains have said such beads could be in violation of city ordinance, which prohibits Mardi Gras parade participants from throwing "any doubloon, trinket or other throw" which "displays, conveys or communicates any commercial, political or religious message."
"I have not heard anything this year. I think the whole monument thing has died down...I think this is a one-off, I really do," Hardy said Thursday morning. "I know all the captains are on record saying, 'We don't want to do anything like this.'"
However, Hardy said every year there's a chance for a rogue member or members to violate the rules anyway.
"The amount of people you have on floats now, and the amount of alcohol consumed....it's impossible, you just can't police it," he said.
In the future, Stryjewski said he hopes krewe members will speak out against their fellow riders if they see someone with the controversial throws.
"In years past, there were definitely Confederate flag-themed throws, they had a presence," he said. "But they didn't deserve a place, and I think it's time to move beyond it and change our dynamic as a city. I just want to bring it to people's attention that it still happens."