Three Uptown parades will roll an hour earlier Sunday due to threat of rain, New Orleans officials announced Saturday. Two parades scheduled for Metairie have been moved to Monday to avoid the weather. As of press time, the giant Bacchus parade was still scheduled to roll in its regular 5:15 p.m. slot.

Starting at 10 a.m. — an hour earlier than previously scheduled — Okeanos celebrates its 70th anniversary with a 21-float procession that includes floats bearing the past king, queen and maids. The members toss crawfish trays and riding crops.

Though it no longer parades through its namesake neighborhood, the Krewe of Mid-City remains a fan favorite with its 16 unique tinfoil-covered floats. This year’s theme is “Mid-City Thinks Outside the Box.” The 200 members throw plush gift boxes, T-shirts, vinyl stress dolls, potato chips and doubloons in several colors.

The Krewe of Thoth, with a membership of more than 1,800 men and a procession of 39 floats, has become one of Carnival’s most anticipated events. This year the mammoth parade is titled “Thoth Salutes the Greats.” Singer Amanda Shaw rides as grand marshal.

Themed throws include ladies’ scarves, “Greatest Show on Earth” capes and pyramid-shaped doubloons. Thoth should be saluted not only for its wonderful parade but also for its community outreach as it brings Carnival joy to shut-ins along its route.

At 5:15 p.m. it’s Bacchus, the club that changed Mardi Gras when it debuted in 1969. It now has a membership of 1,600 men. Bacchus LI, actor Jensen Ackles, and 30 riding lieutenants lead the krewe’s colorful procession titled “Starring Louisiana,” which salutes movies and TV shows set or filmed in the Bayou State.

Notable movies such as "King Creole," "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Tarzan of the Apes" and "Interview with a Vampire" will be saluted. Theme-related throws include popcorn-box-shaped doubloons, lighted clipboards and "Easy Rider" helmets. Notice the new automatronic animation on the king’s float. The parade ends inside the Morial Convention Center, where the Bacchus Rendezvous is staged.

Metairie's parade schedule is empty this afternoon after two parades postponed in hopes of avoiding bad weather. The krewes of Athena and Pandora are now scheduled to roll on Monday.