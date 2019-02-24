Krewe of Carrollton 2019: Treasures of the Sea
KING – Hail! King Carrollton XCV!
LADIES IN WAITING – The lovely young ladies who make way for the queen.
QUEEN – Hail! Queen Carrollton XCIV, Madeline Jane Cheramie, our radiant 2018 queen!
MAIDS – The 2019 Royal Maids of the Krewe of Carrollton
BROTHERS OF THE SACRED HEART – The religious order that founded St. Aloysius and Cor Jesu schools, later merging to become Brother Martin High School.
TITLE FLOAT: “TREASURES OF THE SEA” – The subaqueous theme of the 2019 Krewe of Carrollton street parade
CARROLLTON BOOTS ON PARADE – This tandem float is a reminder of the popular and colorful hand-decorated collectible Mardi Gras items from Carrollton that are as iconic as the Zulu coconut, the Muses shoe and the Nyx purse.
MERMAIDS – The fabled beautiful maidens whose upper torso resembled those of women, but whose bottom half was evocative of a fish with one huge fishtail.
DEEP SEA DIVERS – Early diving suits were developed to protect divers from the effects of pressure and to provide air for breathing. More specialized suits today come with protection from hypothermia and self-contained breathing units that prevent toxicity to the blood.
THE CARROLLTON NEIGHBORHOOD – The Krewe of Carrollton began from modest roots in the Riverbend area of the city in 1924. The krewe will always remember its history and attachment to the people and places along Oak Street and Carrollton Avenue.
OCTOPUS – An eight-limbed, soft-bodied mollusk, this sea creature has inspired mythological beasts like the Kraken. Its multiple tentacles are considered delicacies in much of the Far East and the Mediterranean.
KING CRABS – Inhabitants of the world’s coldest and most treacherous seas, these crustaceans are highly prized for their large size and the taste of their meat.
SEA HORSES – Among the tiniest of marine animals, sea horses are so named for the shape of their heads and necks that resemble those of a horse. Generally found in temperate or tropical salt water bodies, sea horses are among the very few creatures who swim vertically.
ORCA WHALES – Known colloquially as “killer whales,” orcas are large-toothed sea predators that hunt a variety of fish and mammals such as seals and some dolphins. They inhabit all of the world’s oceans.
THE GREAT BARRIER REEF – The world’s largest structure built by living organisms, the Great Barrier Reef can be viewed from space. Located in the Coral Sea off the Australian coastline of Queensland, it stretches for more than 1,400 miles and is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and more than 900 islands.
PIRATES – The subject of literary volumes such as “Treasure Island,” pirates attack other naval vessels in order to secure their “booty” of riches and goods and sometimes, hold passengers they seize for ransom.
SHRIMP BOATS – The shrimp trawlers of the Gulf Coast regularly bring in the bounty of the sea. The real life vessels inspired a song titled “Shrimp Boats” that charted on the Hit Parade of the 1950s.
ATLANTIS – A fabled nation of the ancient world, according to legend Atlantis attacked the early Athenians before falling out of favor with the gods and sinking into the Atlantic Ocean or the Mediterranean Sea, taking with it all of its beautiful structures and temples.
DOLPHINS – While there are 40 different species of aquatic mammals known as dolphins, the bottlenose variety is the one most commonly associated with the name. While most prefer warm or tropical waters, there are some who also enjoy living in cold water.
PELICANS – The state bird of Louisiana, the Brown Pelican is featured on the state flag as a mother feeding her three young. Pelicans have long beaks and a large throat pouch they use to drain water from their scooped-up catch.
FOODS OF THE SEA – Whether harvesting oysters, trawling for shrimp, trapping lobsters or catching fish of all manner and sizes, the seafood industry is a major source of revenue and pride for Louisiana.
JESTERS OF THE SEA – The Jesters have long been associated with Carnival, although it’s hard to keep those flambeaux lit under water.
SEA TURTLES – There are seven varieties of sea turtles around the world, the largest of which is the leatherback that can stretch from six to nine feet long.
MARDI GRAS UNDER THE SEA – Don your Krewe of Carrollton shrimp boots and prepare to have fun in this watery Carnival.
PENGUINS – While almost all species of penguins live in the South Hemisphere, not all inhabit the cold climate of Antarctica. Several species choose to live in more temperate zones including one that calls the Equator home.