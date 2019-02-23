Krewe of Caesar
“Caesar XL – Larger Than Life”
1. The Big Easy
Leading this year’s 40th anniversary parade is the float representing our fabulous city: The Big Easy. The riders are many of the past empresses from the 40 years of Caesar.
2. Streetcar
The past court from 2018 is riding on the iconic New Orleans streetcar float.
3. Captain
The Captain’s float is adorned with the Krewe of Caesar shield, which features the Latin phrase “Veni, Vedi, Vici” – we came, we saw, we conquered.
4. Officers of Caesar
Two Roman centurions stand guard to the Officers of Caesar as they welcome Emperor and Empress Caesar XL and their procession.
6. Emperor Caesar XL
Emperor Caesar XL rides on his royal float as he greets everyone on the parade route.
7. Empress Caesar XL
Empress Caesar XL and the princesses of her court greet parade-goers from this royal float.
11. Title – “Caesar XL – Larger Than Life”
Caesar stands before the Roman marquis introducing the theme of the 40th anniversary Krewe of Caesar parade, “Caesar XL – Larger Than Life.”
12. Monsters
Throughout history, legends and folklore depicted monsters as creatures beyond the realm of the ordinary who possessed certain powers or characteristics that defy reason. Frankenstein, Dracula and even the Pixar-created monsters from Monstropolis are featured on our first themed float.
13. Superdome
What could be greater than the Superdome, which is home to the “real NFC Champions” and the best fans in the country? Few would argue that the Who Dat Nation makes the Superdome larger than life when the Black and Gold take the field.
14. Anthony and Cleopatra
The classic story of Anthony, the beloved general of the Roman armies, and Cleopatra, the queen of the Nile, is featured on this signature float in the Caesar parade.
15. Eiffel Tower
This icon is one of the most recognizable structures in the world and the most-visited paid monument in the world. It is the tallest structure in France, measuring the same height as an 81-story building.
16. The Great Wall of China
The Great Wall of China, which is noted as one of the most impressive architectural accomplishments in history, was built starting as early as 7th century BC and additions continued to be made through the 16th century. The massive wall that was used to secure China’s borders from invasion among other uses is over 13,000 miles long.
17. Big Ben
Big Ben is the nickname for the bell in the clock tower at Westminster Palace in London. While most people refer to the entire tower as “Big Ben,” the official name of the tower is the Elizabeth Tower. The tower is a British cultural icon and one of the most recognizable symbols of the United Kingdom. The riders on this float are many of the maids of Caesar from the past 40 years.
17A. The Great Barrier Reef
The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef system, stretching over an area of approximately 133,000 square miles. It is located off the coast of Queensland, Australia, and is considered one of the seven natural wonders of the world. This is the second of the two floats hosting past maids of Caesar.
18. The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby is a classic novel written by F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1925. It features a cast of characters that illustrated the time of flamboyance and excess during the Roaring Twenties. It is considered a literary classic and has been produced into several feature films over the years.
19. The Big Apple
The Big Apple is the nickname for the most populated city in the United States – New York City. The nickname gained popularity in the 1920s after being coined by a New York sportswriter. The nickname grew in popularity in the 1970s when it was used by the New York Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to promote the city and has remained popular ever since.
20. Greatest Free Show on Earth
New Orleans is home to what many people consider the “greatest free show on earth” – Mardi Gras. From Jan. 6 through Fat Tuesday, locals and tourists are delighted with colorful floats, riders tossing trinkets, and lively bands. All of the excitement and revelry come at no cost to the spectators. What could be better than that?
21. The Great American Game
The popular sport of baseball evolved from bat and ball games in England that were brought over to America by immigrants. By the late 19th century, baseball became recognized as the national sport of the United States.
22. The Abominable Snowman
Stories of the Abominable Snowman, an ape-like creature taller than the average human, originated in Nepal. The folklore is part of the history and mythology of the Himalayan and Siberian regions of East Asia, though scientific evidence of its existence is lacking.
23. Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford the Big Red Dog was introduced in 1963 and has become the subject of a series of children’s books and even his own TV series. Clifford, who is a giant red dog about 25 feet tall, lives with his owner Emily Elizabeth and frequently gets into trouble because of his size.
24. King Kong
King Kong is a giant gorilla that first appeared in the movies in 1933. Since then King Kong has become one of the world’s most famous movie icons and the inspiration for numerous sequels, remakes, cartoons, comics, and even theme park rides.