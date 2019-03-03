On Lundi Gras, revelers can see Zulu arrive by boat at Woldenberg Park and Rex arrive by train at the Riverwalk, and then catch back-to-back parades — Proteus and Orpheus — that span two centuries of parading history. In Metairie, two parades postponed by rain from Sunday will take the new east-to-west route.

Proteus, one of the season’s prettiest parades, is also one of the oldest, having been founded in 1882. Its 230 members are led by the captain on horseback, followed by 34 riding lieutenants and 30 flambeaux.

The 20-float procession, the club’s 114th, has as its theme “Travels and Treasures of the Silk Road.” Royal Artists constructed the floats on chassis that date from the 1880s.

The identity of the man who portrays Proteus is never revealed, but his magnificent seashell float is a thing of beauty. Try to catch the Proteus tridents, seahorse medallions and plush LED flambeaux.

“The Orpheus Imaginarium” is the theme of the 2019 procession of Orpheus, the krewe that Harry Connick Jr. helped organize in 1994. (He is riding in it this year.)

Riding atop the Monarch float is TV personality and actor Mario Lopez. Country singer Trace Adkins and five stars from the TV series “Claws” will also ride.

The 1,400 male and female riders will appear on 38 floats. Legendary signature floats include the Trojan Horse; Leviathan; Dolly Trolley; the Mystery and Magic of Carnival; Rhythm, Rhyme & Revelry; and the eight-unit Smokey Mary tandem float, which holds 230 riders.

Sixty flambeaux are also featured. This year’s most collectible throws include glitter face masks, LED buttercup flower beads and special 2½-inch doubloons that salute a musical legend, the late Charles Neville. The post-parade Orpheuscapade is staged inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where the parade ends.

In Metairie, two all-female parades, rescheduled from Sunday afternoon after bad weather was forecast, will travel the new east-to-west parade route starting on Bonnabel Boulevard. Leading the way is the Krewe of Athena with its theme “Athena Is All That Matters.” Expect to catch plush owls and the club’s signature throw, the fedora hat.

The women of the Krewe of Pandora call themselves “The Jewels of Jefferson Parish.” The 16-float parade features 200 members who will toss their signature item, hand-decorated, lighted boxes. Also look for box-shaped and key-shaped doubloons.