Each year, pet owners flock to the French Quarter for the Mystic Krewe of Barkus parade, because it's hard for animal lovers to imagine anything cuter than a horde of costumed dogs frolicking down the street.
Well, how about a spotted miniature pig?
A pig known to his 417,000 Instagram followers as “My Best Friend Hank” will join man’s best friends Sunday afternoon as the Barkus parade’s official "hambassador."
Hank is an American miniature potbelly pig with a verified Instagram account, @mybestfriendhank. The social media star has met Hollywood celebrities and was featured in the opening performance at an NBA basketball game.
Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of him on her TV talk show. He makes appearances at local fundraisers and parties.
This will be Hank’s second time in Barkus. Last year, owners Will and Ashley Glass pushed him down the route in a stroller. The 60-pound porker donned a Mardi Gras bandanna for the occasion.
Revelers in the crowd cheered him on. Some waved signs bearing his name.
“He gets a lot of love,” said Ashley. “He likes the attention, and if he didn't, we wouldn't bring him out.”
Hank’s ability to draw a crowd was apparent during a recent visit to Loyola University, where Ashley and Will once worked. Their former colleagues dropped by to greet the trio. Students stopped to scratch Hank’s head as he sniffed the sidewalk.
“Is that the famous Hank?” a young man asked before pulling out his phone and snapping a photo that he’d likely share with his own followers.
Will and Ashley adopted Hank from a south Florida farm called Oink, Oink, Mini Pigs! When they held him for the first time, he was 8 weeks old and weighed 2 pounds, 9 ounces. He celebrated his second birthday in October.
“I always wanted a pig, but my mom wouldn't let me get one,” Will said.
Said Dr. Kelly Chapman, Hank's vet: “They’re popular because they’re smart, sweet and interesting,” and they learn tricks faster than dogs.
“They stay much cleaner than you’d expect,” he said. “A lot of people have them in their house, and you cannot tell that they have a pig in there.”
Although there isn’t a true breed difference between miniature pigs and regular-size pigs, “conscientious breeders will keep (the pigs) at a certain size,” Chapman said.
That means a miniature pig could weigh 50 pounds, or 150 pounds.
Hank eats vegetables and pig chow, but blueberries and Gerber cereal puffs are his favorite treats. He also chews on grass in his backyard.
He isn’t a fan of rain, and he runs away from the vacuum cleaner, but he loves rolling around in his baby pool and playing with his favorite toy — a small plush sheep that he’s had since he was a piglet.
Since pigs typically snuggle together for warmth, Hank cuddles with Will and Ashley on the couch or in their bed.
“When Hank was tiny, his favorite thing to do was crawl into my T-shirt and poke his head out from my collar. It was adorable,” Will said. “He has never really grown out of feeling like he’s a lap pig.”
Such tender moments have been captured on camera and shared with Hank’s adoring fans around the world.
This little piggy’s Instagram page is filled with images of him wearing costumes and Saints jerseys, prancing through a pumpkin patch, sitting on Santa Claus’ lap and snoozing on a couch. Some photos are simply close-ups of Hank’s wet, squishy snout.
Each caption begins “This is my best friend Hank,” followed by a description of what the pink, spotted pig is doing in the photo.
Will and Ashley created Hank’s account so friends and family outside of New Orleans could watch him grow up. But when a major pig breeder shared one of Hank’s photos, his account jumped from “30 followers … to 400, overnight,” said Ashley.
“From there, those people tagged their friends, and they tagged their friends,” she said. “People started to know who he was when we'd bring him out … it just kind of took off.”
During the Uptown photo shoot, nearly every person who passed by stopped to greet Hank and chat with the Glasses.
Tania Tetlow, Loyola's president, was one of them.
“I just ran across an amazing Churchill quote,” she said before paraphrasing Winston Churchill’s words: “I am fond of pigs. Dogs look up to us. Cats look down on us. Pigs treats us as equals.”
Some folks shared stories about friends who own pigs — or other farm animals, for that matter. Others took pictures and marveled at Hank’s cuteness.
“A lot of people say he's very pure,” Will said. “He just does his thing.”