A Rex parade in Memphis in 1872? A Momus parade in Galveston in 1871? A Twelfth Night Revelers parade in Atlanta in 1873? Yes, yes and yes!
Everyone knows about Mardi Gras in New Orleans and Mobile, but few are aware how widespread the celebration was in the late 19th century. Prior to 1900, Mardi Gras-style parades flourished in more than a score of metropolitan areas in this country.
Those festivities were by no means limited to port cities along the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico. Moreover, such celebrations were not always restricted by the calendar; some took place well outside the regular Carnival season.
And not infrequently, there was a similarity between those festivals and the one in New Orleans that was so unmistakable it defied mere coincidence.
Parades that started in Southern cities during the 1870s shared two common goals: to increase commerce and to spread goodwill during the difficult Reconstruction period that followed the Civil War. Mardi Gras officials from New Orleans not only lent expertise to their out-of-state counterparts; they also rented costumes and floats to them.
Some of these parades even borrowed names from New Orleans krewes. At least five cities featured parades whose monarchs were named “Rex.” Lithographers that New Orleans krewes employed to print ball invitations rendered the same services for clubs in other cities.
At its zenith, the Memphis Mardi Gras rivaled the New Orleans celebration in size and grandeur. During the winter of 1871, the Memphis Appeal newspaper ran a series of stories on the benefits New Orleans was deriving from its Mardi Gras pageants. A committee of “old citizens” was formed to visit New Orleans to “scout the actual organization and detail of the celebration.”
Mardi Gras celebrations in Pensacola, Florida, began in 1874.
Two Comus members from New Orleans were among the founders of the Veiled Prophets, which started in 1878 in St. Louis. According to an official history of the Prophets, Comus sold the St. Louis group “float paraphernalia,” which was transported up the Mississippi River on barges.
In October 1882, a New Orleans promoter directed the Orioles' second parade in Baltimore, Maryland, which featured delegations from Rex, Comus, Proteus and Momus manning the floats.
Other out-of-season Mardi Gras-style parades included Louisville, Kentucky’s, Satellites of Mercury processions staged in October and November in the 1890s. The Ak-Sar-Ben (Nebraska spelled backwards) parades started in September 1895.
Ohio’s “Rex Society” morphed into the Cincinnatus and paraded in 1882. Members of the Rex organization in New Orleans sent their 1883 king to visit his northern counterpart, and the next Carnival season the Ohio group sent a delegation down the river to New Orleans.
Rex in 1890, S.P. Walmsley, and Rex members traveled to Ogden, Utah, to lend assistance to the Rocky Mountain Carnival.
In 1901, Rex and Proteus floats were used in the Floral Fete and Carnival parade in Saratoga Springs, New York.
An unnamed parade held at night in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1908 featured 17 floats, 150 flambeaux and a live "boeuf gras."
Prominent Mardi Gras-style parades in other cities included Priests of Pallas in Kansas City (1887), and similar processions were also staged in California, Colorado and New York.
