After rain poured on Mardi Gras krewes and revelers last weekend, weather forecasters predict much of the same for this weekened and early next week.

Southeastern Louisiana will see cloudy and rainy weather for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service forecast, which runs through Monday.

After a 70 percent chance of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the severity of storms will weaken.

"But rainfall and wet conditions will continue," forecasters said. "The rain should be in waves as weak disturbances move over the area for the next several days."

Despite continued rain on Friday and Saturday, the sun should come out for two partly sunny days. But that's the only mention of sun in the forecast.

There are a few considerations for a parade to be canceled or postponed, but the City of New Orleans previously said the trigger for making adjustments to parade routes is when the forecast calls for sustained winds of 35 mph or higher.

Winds are currently forecasted to remain at or under 15 mph through Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Krewe of Caesar shortened its Metairie route on Saturday because of the torrential downpour. Other krewes adjusted the timing of their parades, but continued to march and roll despite the wet weather.

