The Elves of Oberon presented their quasquicentennial ball under the title "Under Further Review" on Friday at the Orpheum Theater.
Despite having originally planned another tableau, Puck called "an audible," resulting in a scramble to parody and rectify one of the most flagrant injustices in the Carnival city's more than 300-year history. The ever-resourceful Puck made the call that had eluded all others and brought joy to Oberon's kingdom for the evening.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Ann Claire Kallenborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jacob Kallenborn.
The maids in the court were Misses Juby Adair de la Houssaye, daughter of Mr. Maurice Michel de la Houssaye and Mrs. Suzanne Friedrichs de la Houssaye; Katherine Randolph Jacobs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Robert Henri Jacobs; Caroline Marie Kurzweg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Haynes Kurzweg Jr.; Amelie Elizabeth Lagarde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kepper Lagarde; Margaret Doyle Malone, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Roy Koerner III; and Julia Margaret Plauché, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Anthony Plauché.
Pages to their majesties were Masters George Emanuel Blessey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Christian Blessey; Olivier Clément Dabezies Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Dabezies; Harrison Locke Herrington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew David Herrington; and John Bennett Lawrence, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Neil Lawrence.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of two former queens of Oberon: Miss Mary Fleming England Redd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund England Redd, who reigned over the Oberon Ball in 2018; and Mrs. Glenn Gill Goodier, who reigned in 1969 as Nicette Louise Gensler. Both were presented to their majesties and received flowers from the captain.
The chairman of the court committee was Mr. Horace Mark Adams, and the vice chairman was Mr. William Francis Finegan. Committee members included Messrs. Peter Hillyer Dupuy, Thomas Carter Jahncke, Godfrey Bruce Parkerson, James Joseph Reiss III, William Parker Stewart and St. Denis Julien Villere III.
Following the ball, the queen's supper was held at the Blue Room in the Roosevelt Hotel. The Phunky Monkeys provided the musical entertainment.