The grand finale of Mardi Gras 2019 came Shrove Tuesday with the traditional "Meeting of the Courts" of the Mystick Krewe of Comus and Rex during the Comus bal masque at the Marriott Hotel. Setting the dramatic scene for the customary climax to the revelry of the Carnival season in New Orleans was a myriad twinkling lights reflecting the glitter of thousands of rhinestones, paillettes and other brilliants.
Miss Lucie Sandoz Lanier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Munson Lanier Jr., reigned as queen over the Comus festivities.
Maids of honor to her majesty were Misses Hanton Quarles Agnew, daughter of Mrs. Frank de la Houssaye Agnew and the late Mr. Agnew; McAlister Wynn Brewer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Wren Brewer; Emily Kaleianuenue Caindec, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sean Keao Caindec; Elizabeth McKenzie Cummins, daughter of Mr. Harold Hackett Cummins Jr. and Mrs. Guy Dugue’ Perrier; Althea Gibert Kingsmill, daughter of Mr. Patrick Michael Kingsmill and Mrs. Althea Gibert Kingsmill; Lindsey Andrews Page, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marshall Page III; Julia Margaret Plauché, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Anthony Plauché; and Olivia Knight Worley, daughter of Dr. Newland Knight Worley and Mrs. Rebecca Fransen Worley.
Pages to Comus were Masters Jackson Westfeldt Windmeyer Fitzpatrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Wallace Westfeldt Fitzpatrick; and Thompson Pierce Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hugo Schmidt.
Pages to her majesty were Masters Litchfield Clark Barba, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Nicholas Barba; and Albert Peyton Bush V, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bush IV.
When Rex 2019, Mr. Robert Sandoz Boh, and his queen, Miss Kristina Britt Johnsen, arrived at the Comus ball, the orchestra played Rex's theme song, "If Ever I Cease to Love." At that point, with Comus serving as escort to Miss Johnsen, and with Rex escorting Miss Lanier, the four monarchs and their entourage circled the ballroom floor in the double grand march. Their majesties then took their places on the double throne bench, which was flanked by golden balustrades and golden urns filled with flowers.