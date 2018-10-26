The 2019 edition of the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus' parade will happen earlier than usual, according to a WWL-TV report, because of a lack of bomb-sniffing dogs needed to secure the growing parade's route.
Chewbacchus will now roll on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. And ’tit Rəx will also have its date moved.
“Walking parades such as ’tit Rəx and Chewbacchus started smaller but have grown significantly in size,” said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets told WWL-TV. “Such an increase has required NOPD to reevaluate deployment of officers during these parades to provide the necessary manpower to assure a fun and safe time for parade participants.”
Chewbacchus “Overlord” Brooke Ethridge said the parade started out a with a few hundred people and has grown to almost 2,000.
