The Mystic Krewe of Nyx has responded to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's decision to nix plans to host a summer parade.

On Monday, Cantrell rejected the proposed July parade citing "public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season."

Nyx leadership announced plans for the parade in May. The 8-year-old, all-female krewe wanted to become the first major krewe in Carnival history to have two parades in a single year. They would have rolled on July 27.

“While we strongly disagree with Mayor Cantrell’s decision to reject our permit request to stage a summer parade, we respectfully accept it," Krewe of Nyx captain Julie Lea said in a release. "We had no intention of straining the city’s public safety resources and understood that the costs of city services were up to us. We chose a weekend where no other events were occurring in town, to purposely not tax city resources unnecessarily.

"Our members were excited about parading during the summer and we had already heard from several groups who planned to visit the city because of the parade. We thought this event would be a great thing for summer tourism and the City of New Orleans in general. I can’t adequately explain my disappointment, but like strong women do, we stand up again and again. Nyx will always strive to break glass ceilings and do big things for the city we love. Our commitment to New Orleans remains steadfast.”

Lea said at a membership meeting in May that her krewe has "consistently raised the bar."

"We think it is a great way to bring additional revenue and tourism to the city during the summer," she said of the proposed parade, adding that it's a "logical and fun bridge from one Mardi Gras season to the next."