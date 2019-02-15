The Krewe of Little Rascals presented its 36th annual ball Thursday in the main ballroom of the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner with the theme “Little Rascals Love the Arts and Sciences.“
The theme was depicted in the colorful gowns worn by the maids and tuxedos worn by the dukes. The parading float riders each wore special edition Little Rascals costumes portraying the theme.
Presiding as captains were Master Jack "Tres" Gayle Spittler III, son of Mr. Spittler Jr., and Miss Nya Gabrielle Auzenne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Auzenne. The captains’ black costumes were accented with blue and silver and highlighted with sequins, appliques and rhinestones. The large black, silver and blue feathered collars and decorated capes illustrating the theme.
Reigning as Little Rascals King XXXVI was Master Kacey Cognevich, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Cognevich. His majesty was presented in white velvet adorned with Austrian crystals and accented with silver and gold sequins, rhinestones and appliques. He wore the traditional white velvet mantle, trimmed in white fur and ermine tips that displayed the krewe emblem in lame’, sparkling sequins and rhinestone appliques. The traditional rhinestone crown and scepter complemented his majesty’s attire.
Page to the king was Master Andrew Perret, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Perret.
Reigning as Little Rascals Queen XXXVI was Miss Madison Lydia Maureau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wayne Maureau Jr. She wore a white satin gown adorned with Austrian crystals, rhinestones and beading. Her lace collar was adorned with rhinestones and teardrop spotlight crystals. She wore a matching traditional white velvet mantle trimmed in white fur and ermine tips. The traditional rhinestone crown and scepter complemented her attire.
Attendants to the queen were Misses Charlee Gonzales, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Gonzales, and Ava McCullough, daughter of Ms. Michelle Dufrene.
Announcing the arrival of king were the royal guards and heralds, Guards were Masters A.J. Vaz, son of Mrs. Stephanie Brandly; Aiden Perret, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Perret; William Kell, son of Ms. Stephanie Kell; and Brandon Phillips, son of Dr. Shantay Bolton. Heralds were Masters Aibren Cooke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Cooke; Emerson Moock, son of Ms. Ashley Moock; and Easton Waltemyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cory Waltemyer.
Greeting the queen on her arrival were the flower girls and the ladies-in-waiting. Flower girls for the evening were Misses Skylar Stephens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis J. Stephens; and J’Naya Winder, daughter of Ms. Christina Winder; Jordan Nichols, daughter of Ms. Brittni West; and Meadow Waltemyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Waltemyer. Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Rania King, daughter of Ms. Lisa Soto; Bella Stephens, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephens, and Leitan Cooke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cooke; and Abbigail Holliday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Holliday.
Princess and prince were Miss Avery Grecho, daughter of Ms. April Grecho, and Master Cason Stephens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephens. Junior prince and princess Master Fletcher Moock, son of Ms. Moock, and Miss Abigail Perret, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perret.
The maids and dukes, costumed to depict the theme, were Miss Trinity Guesnon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Guesnon, and Master Connor Carter, son of Ms. Stephanie Mills; Miss Zoe Eymard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Derek Eymard, and Master Apollo Stafford, son of Ms. Suzanne Stafford and the late William Henry Stafford; Miss Ella Sparks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cory Sparks, and Master Jonathan West, son of Ms. Brittini West; Miss Maddie Lirette, daughter of Mr. Kevin Lirette and Ms. Cherie Gauthier Lirette, and Master Rome Graham, son of Ms. Michelle Gauthier and the late John Graham; Miss Leah Patterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Patterson, and Master Caleb Patterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Patterson; Miss Alyssa Maurice, daughter of Mrs. Stephanie Brandly, and Master Jayden Cooke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Cooke; Miss Hailey Hilbun, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Hilbun, and Master Tim Hilbun, son of Ms. Darlean Hilbun; and Miss Madeline Holliday, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Holliday, and Master Joseph Warren Zimmerman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Michael Zimmermann.
Scepter bearers were Master Ashton Crayton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Crayton II, and Miss Jordan West, daughter of Ms. West.
Court jesters were Misses Makenzie Kell, daughter of Ms. Kell, and Anastyn Cooke, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Cooke.
The krewe traditionally honors a member that has shown leadership and civic pride. Honored as Little Rascals of the Year 2019 were Master Cason Stephens and Misses Skyler Stephens and Bella Stephens.
Narrators for the tableau were Mr. Spittler Sr. and Mr. Larry Anthony
Music provided for our tableau by the Carnaval Orchestra under the direction of B.J. Perez III.
Board members and advisers are Mr. Jack G. Spittler Sr., founder and captain; Mrs. Maureen Olsen Spittler, captain; Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Cooke, assistant captain; and Dr. David Cooke, Mr. Matthew Cooke, Mr. Spittler Jr., Ms. Rachel Kay, Miss Stacey Maurice, Miss Stephanie Brandly, Mrs. Suzanne (Dummer) Stafford and Mr. Shane Martin. Float lieutenants and Mrs. Glenice Carey, Mr. David Koscielniak, Mrs. Kay Graff, Mrs. Celie Browning, Mrs. Ieasha Johnson, Mrs. Jackie Williams, Mrs. Mary Ellen Alexander, Mr. Joshua Maurice, Ms. Valencia “Bunny” Brocks, Mrs. Heather Thompson, Jovanne Walker, Miss Sammie Savoie, Mrs. Courtney Polk, Mr. George Von Wolff, Mr. Ross Cascio, Mr. Michael Prange, Mr. Eric Orgerson and Ms. Ashley Smallwood.