Following 148 years of tradition, Rex descended from his summer palace on Mount Olympus high above the Vale of Tempe for his annual Royal Ball and Imperial Reception, held on Tuesday evening, March 5 at the Sheraton Hotel.
A spring-like atmosphere prevailed on the white canvas-covered floor. Framing the dance floor were arrangements of white cherry blossoms, yellow forsythia, Casablanca lilies and hydrangea. On either side of the long garden throne-bench were beds of white daisies banked by ferns. Above the throne was a plush-lined, hand-carved golden crown. Gold and white drapes formed the backdrop for the throne that was flanked by wooded shields and palms. Benches were aligned on either side of the king and queen’s throne for the Rex maids of honor and dukes of the realm.
The reception began with the entrance of the Marine Forces Reserve Band under the direction of the band officer, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Demarius Jackson and Drum Major Staff Sgt. Keith Algeo. The band played a selection of music, including the national anthem, and some of his majesty's favorite Carnival tunes.
The captain sounded a whistle, and the organization’s musicians from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra began a drum roll. A group of six lieutenants costumed in the traditional green, gold and purple entered, proceeded to the center of the floor and split three to each side of the stage. Two costumed trumpeters entered, sounded their horns, walked onto the floor and sounded their horns again, signaling the entrance of the king and queen of Carnival.
Rex 2019, Mr. Robert Sandoz Boh, escorted by the captain; and the queen of Carnival, Miss Kristina Britt Johnsen, escorted by the president, entered and proceeded with the grand march to the music of the organization's anthem, “If Ever I Cease To Love.” Her majesty is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Lee Johnsen.
Their pages, Masters James Joseph Reiss IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Reiss III, and Henry Lawes Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lynton Guy Cook III, followed the royals. After the monarchs were enthroned, the maids, escorted by dukes and followed by former kings of Carnival and Rex officials, paid homage to Rex and the queen.
Serving as maids in the court were Misses Emerson Normand Carville, daughter of Mr. Chester James Carville and Mrs. Mary Joe Matalin; Grace Allen Gambel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Christian Gambel Jr.; Heidi Frances Hayne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Peck Hayne Jr.; Ann Claire Kallenborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jacob Kallenborn; Emmaline Blanc Monroe Kelly, daughter of Mr. Raburn Blanc Monroe Kelly and Ms. Stacy Borges Kelly; Lilia Elise Kuhn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen McMillen Kuhn Sr.; Adele Bright Petagna, daughter of Mr. Stephen Price Petagna and Ms. Elinor Spicer Petagna; and Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Paul Silvia Jr.
Servings as dukes of the realm were Messrs. John Davidson Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Gunn Bailey; John Taylor Charbonnet, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Denechaud Charbonnet Jr.; Cameron Brooks Emory, son of Dr. and Mrs. William Brooks Emory; Charles Davis Friend, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Charles Friend Jr.; Joseph Dwight LeBlanc IV, son of Mr. LeBlanc III and Ms. Jill Traylor LeBlanc; Hugh Bramhall Reily, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Boatner Reily IV; William David Sumrall IV, son of Dr. and Mrs. Sumrall III; and Miles Gregorio Zervigon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luis Charles Zervigon.
In keeping with its long-standing tradition of presenting medals to visiting dignitaries, the organization was honored to present a decoration to Maj. Gen. Burke W. Whitman, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
A select number of debutantes of the season were presented at the ball, including Misses Kennedy Kathleen Cameron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lachlan Hugh Cameron; Caroline Louise Chunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Keith Chunn; Anna Massey Demmas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bartlett Demmas; Laine Roth Kehoe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Roth Kehoe II; Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Wilburn Lunn; Isabella Rawson Mathes, daughter of Mr. Melvin William Mathes III and Mrs. Marion Hardie Mathes; Corinne Renée Moffett, daughter of Mr. James Robert Moffett and Ms. Laurée Zachariah Moffett; and Olivia Claire O’Keefe, daughter of Mr. Maurice Rush O’Keefe Jr. and Ms. Julia Robinson O’Keefe. Each approached the throne and were greeted by the king and queen and presented a special decoration.
One of the ball’s fondest traditions is the opportunity to greet its 50-year anniversary queen. The Queen of Carnival 1969, Henrietta Creevy Clay, was presented to their majesties, who in turn had their pages present a bouquet of flowers in tribute.
With the court seated upon the throne, the members and their ladies paid tribute. At the conclusion of the grand march, the members and their ladies danced the first dance. Then the succeeding dances commenced for all who were in attendance.
At 9:40 p.m., the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Comus arrived. After the floor had been cleared of dancers, the Comus captain and his lieutenants entered and were greeted by the Rex captain, president and pages. The Comus captain and his lieutenants were presented to Rex and his queen. The captain presented a personalized scroll invitation for Rex and the court to join the Comus ball that his majesty accepted.
Shortly thereafter, to the music of “If Ever I Cease to Love,” the royal entourage left to attend the Comus ball. Dancing by all guests resumed until the conclusion of the reception.
The chairman of ball was Mr. Lynes R. Sloss, and Mr. St. Denis J. Villere III served as assistant chairman. Committeemen were Messrs. Gerard W. Barousse Jr., Christian T. Brown, Christian T. Cannon, John D. Charbonnet, J. Storey Charbonnet, Oliver S. Delery Jr., G. Perry Eastman IV, Louis L. Frierson, Moylan F. Gomila Jr., William F. Grace Jr., Dr. Stephen W. Hales, Scott M. Ham, Kevin M. Kiser, Gordon H. Kolb Jr., William H. Langenstein III, Ryan T. McKinnon, Michael D. Milling, R. King Milling, John D. Mills, David M. Mize, Richard B. Montgomery IV, D. Digges Morgan III, William M. Prieur, James W. Rapier, Mark C. Romig, Mahlon D. Sanford, Blair F. Scanlon Jr., T. Semmes Walmsley and Thomas D. Westfeldt II. James J. Reiss III was an ex-officio committeeman.