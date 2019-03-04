Mardi Gras commences as usual at 8 a.m. with the Zulu parade, which this year salutes “Fantasy and Adventure.” Look for the floats that bear Zulu’s legendary characters — the Big Shot, Witch Doctor, Ambassador, Governor, Mr. Big Stuff, Mayor and Province Prince.

Zulu’s 21 maids are also presented in the parade. The LSU Golden Band from Tiger Land will march in front of the queen’s float.

The club’s 1,500 members and their riding guests throw a wide assortment of Zulu-emblemed throws, but what everyone really wants is the most coveted catch of the season, the treasured Zulu coconuts, which are handed to lucky parade watchers.

At 10 a.m., Rex‚ considered by many to be the most beautiful parade in all of Carnival, rolls out on the Uptown route. The oldest parading Carnival organization, Rex this year presents its 138th procession, which salutes “Visions of the Sun.”

The 27-float procession will be led by the U.S. Marine Corps Band and the Ross Volunteers of Texas A&M. The Butterfly King float returns, along with the iconic King’s float and the Jester and Boeuf Gras floats.

Rex throws tossed by the 455 riding members include float-specific plush pillows, cups, medallion necklaces and koozies. Since 1986 the parade has also included a band contest.

In Metairie at 10 a.m., the Argus parade rolls, featuring more than 400 men, women and children. The club owns all 20 of its floats. This year’s theme is “Argus Goes Wild.” Emblemed throws include sunglasses and nine different doubloons.

If you simply cannot get enough of Carnival, stick around in New Orleans for the truck parades that follow Rex — Elks Orleanians and Crescent City. Truck parades that follow Argus in Metairie are Elks Jeffersonians and the Krewe of Jefferson. The various truck parades include hundreds of flatbed trucks and trailers bearing many thousands of riders.