The world of Carnival costume design lost two giants within the past six months with the deaths of San Nicholas and Carter Church.
Wayne Phillips, curator of costumes at the Louisiana State Museum, which owns and has displayed hundreds of their original designs, assembled biographies of both men.
San Nicholas was born Calvin Antino San Nicholas in New Orleans. He began his art education at the John McCrady Art School in the French Quarter. He also attended the New Orleans School of Floral Design before moving to New York, where he studied at the prestigious Traphagen School of Fashion Design and Studio Jewelers School.
It was in New York that one of his instructors encouraged him to shorten his name to San Nicholas for artistic reasons, and he quickly became known to everyone simply as San.
The artist returned to New Orleans in the late 1950s to pursue a fashion career, which quickly led him to the world of Carnival costume design. He injected an element of fashion into his costumes that had rarely been seen before. Soon he was coordinating not only the costumes worn at Carnival balls but also the makeup, wigs and music, even the scenery and dances.
When Nicholas began designing fanciful costumes for the courts of Mardi Gras balls, the court participants were seen only during the ball, which was always a private, invitation-only affair. San encouraged some krewes, most notably Endymion, to put their courts on special mini-floats in the parade so that the public could enjoy seeing his costumes as well. It's a practice that many krewes follow today.
His costumes grew in size and complexity, allowing them to be seen from a great distance, eventually incorporating over-the-head shoulder pieces and oversized headpieces, a style for which he will always be known.
As a teenager in the 1950s, Carter Church was helping a friend create headpieces for a New Orleans Mardi Gras krewe when that friend abruptly abandoned the project to accept a job offer in New York. Church finished the headpieces himself, and the krewe captain was so impressed with his work that he was asked to do the same work for the krewe the following year.
Thus began Church’s accidental entry into the world of Carnival costume design, a career that supported him for 50 years.
Church briefly attended the Traphagen School of Fashion in New York as a young man and worked as a display manager for New Orleans department stores while making costumes on the side. He then turned his full attention to making costumes and established a long-lasting relationship with the Krewe of Iris, the oldest women’s krewe in New Orleans.
Carter served as the club’s king three times. Along the way, he picked up other krewes, including the Knights of Sparta and other krewes in New Orleans as well as Lake Charles, Thibodaux, Mississippi's Gulf Coast and Alabama.
The New Orleans chapter of the Fashion Group International honored him with more than 100 Alpha Awards for distinguished design as well as their Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. After he moved to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, in 1990, the city presented him with its Business of the Year Award and nominated him for the Mississippi Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts for 2009.