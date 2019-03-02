“Zulu Celebrates Fantasy and Adventure” was the theme of the coronation ball for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Jefferson Reese Sr. chaplain, opened with a prayer. Dennis Robertson Jr., chairman of Carnival activities for the organization, blew the traditional whistle indicating the start of the ball. The Marine Forces Reserve Band, New Orleans, played the "The Star-Spangled Banner.” Clifton Jones served as coordinator of the coronation, and Clarence A. Becknell Sr., Zulu historian emeritus, served as the official master of ceremonies. Elroy A. James, president of Zulu, presented the welcome address for the organization.
The 2019 royal court became official when the 2018 Zulu royals, Mr. Brent D. and Mrs. Troye M. Washington Sr. crowned Mr. George V. Rainey Sr. and his granddaughter, Miss Kailyn L. Rainey, King and Queen Zulu 2019.
The royal court of his majesty included Larry A. Hammond, personal consultant; Darrin Blue and Jerome Jones, charge d’affaire; Erma Owens, confidant; Jay H. Banks and Jimmie Felder, advisers; Larry Rainey Sr., Larry Barabino, Reginald White and Elvin Green, tribesmen; and Irvin D. Fulton Jr., Michael Johnson, Raymond J. Manson, Willie Powell and James Singleton, elder tribesmen.
Serving as the king's dukes were Fred Bell, Rueban De'Tiege, Emanuel Esteves Jr., Jason Horn, James Howard, Harlin Miller, Roderick Mitchell, Kevin Roy, Jerron Rush, Travis D. Taylor Sr. and Joe Weed. The pages were Laryon Darnell, Earl Gilmore, Kaiden Rainey, Me'Kai Rosemore and Rashad Warner.
The royal court of her majesty included Oscar J. Rainey, her father; Josh Leblanc, charge d'affaire; Artelia B. Banks, adviser; Joan Rainey; consultant; Karen Gilmore, Jaz Hall, Marlee Jackson, Gia Rainey and Kelsey Rainey, attendants; and Derek Rabb, Darryl Richardson, Cardell Thomas and Andrew Wilson, tribesmen.
Serving as the queen's dukes were Dwight Butler, Hebert Dunbar, Gerald Miles, Terry Russell, Darrell K. Sims and Doc Sterling. The pages were Kamali Douglas, Nili Boseman, Laila G. LaCabe and Kymani Singleton.
The 2019 Zulu maids, introduced by Dr. Michael McKnight, Brian Lapeyrolerie and the Rev. Alvin Maulder, were Kayla A. Gilbert, king’s maid, daughter of Darryl Gilbert Jr. and Ms. Krystala A. Crowden; and Alex G. Smith, queen's maid, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wondell N. Smith.
Also serving in Queen Kailyn's court were Sydney M. Borne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Borne Jr.; Abria A. Celestine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo Celestine, Sr.; Zara A. Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar A. Austin; Jordyn M. Crockett, daughter of Mrs. Eusheka C. Johnson and the late Mr. Larry McBride; Jaylynn S. Dibble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Dibble; Laila J. Howard, daughter of Ms. Tanitra Williams; Keirsten L. Kelly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Kelly; and Kelsey D. Lash, daughter of Mr. Byron Williams and Ms. Danielle Lash.
Serving in her majesty's court also were Yunique X. Lloyd, daughter of Ms. Tralisha Washington; Paige A. Luster, daughter of Mr. Brian Luster and Ms. Yvette Luster; Jordan C. McFarland, daughter of Ms. Stephanie L. Hawkins; Milan A. Poydras, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Poydras; Nishell K. Riley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell and Donisha Riley Sr.; Trinity M. Rogers, daughter of Mr. Devin B. Rogers Sr. and Mrs. Davina Brown; Layla X. Sterling, daughter of Mr. Ernie Sterling and Ms. Lola Harry; Myliah O. Surratt, daughter of Marcus Surratt and Ms. Datrice Smith; Angelica S. Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Williams; and Ariadne S. Wordsworth, daughter of Mr. Aaron Wordsworth and Ms. Rhonda D. Williams.
Special guests in attendance were New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, members of New Orleans City Council, NOPD Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson, Orleans Parish Sheriff and Mrs. Marlin Gusman, Commander Marine Forces Reserve and Commander Marine Forces North Maj. Gen. Bradley S. James and Commander 8th Coast Guard District Rear Adm. and Mrs. Paul F. Thomas.
The evening's entertainment featured recording artists Jeffrey Osborne, Monica and D Nice.