The cover of the February 2006 New Orleans Magazine proclaimed, “The Most Important Mardi Gras Ever!” That year’s Mardi Gras Guide’s cover carried the headline, “Carnival Conquers Katrina.” Both publications applauded the krewes and the citizens of New Orleans for their decision to stage Mardi Gras, in spite of incredible obstacles, more than a little local opposition, and almost universal criticism from outside the city. Not that we really gave a damn about what out-of-towners thought. Did anybody dare tell New Yorkers how best to recover from 9/11?

City of New Orleans officials could have cancelled Carnival, but government could not have demanded that it be staged. The citizens made the decision to parade. To the nation, we replaced images of refugees in boats with revelers on floats. One parade captain proclaimed, “We chose to celebrate rather than surrender.” Another said, “We owe it to our ancestors and our children to preserve and continue Mardi Gras.”

Eleven krewes decided not to participate, and many that did were at half-strength. Damage to the floats of Rex, d’Etat, and Mid-City was severe. King Arthur’s den was hit by a tornado. Ten Zulu members lost their lives in the storm, and its headquarters took on five feet of water.

With the Superdome under repair, the Endymion Extravaganza was moved to the Morial Convention Center. Because of a threat of rain on Saturday, Endymion followed Bacchus in an incredible double header on Sunday night. Since the Municipal Auditorium was significantly damaged, Rex and Comus staged their balls at the Sheraton (Rex) and Marriott (Comus). A red carpet was placed across Canal Street as the Rex royalty crossed the street to meet for their end-of-Carnival rendezvous with Comus.

Because of a lack of funds, the 12-day parade season was compressed to eight days and one basic parade route was adopted for all parades except Zulu, which threatened to cancel its parade if not allowed to parade through predominately black neighborhoods. Parade ordinances were relaxed to allow clubs to parade with fewer members, floats, and bands.

The parading clubs were not insensitive to the problems the city faced. Krewes acknowledged first responders and other heroes of the storm by allowing them to ride as honorees in their parades. Several clubs showed their generosity by establishing charities to which members contributed. The Rex organization engaged its members in several programs including Project Purple, which offered financial aid to charter schools.

Mardi Gras provided the city much needed relief from the trials of the storm. Creative parade themes, float titles, and costumes poked fun at President Bush, Governor Blanco, and Mayor Nagin.

One of the most poignant scenes of that most memorable Carnival season was that of parade goers holding up make shift signs to the float riders, not with the phrase, “Throw me something mister,” but with the simple words, “Thank You.”

