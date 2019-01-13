In keeping with their 42-year tradition, the Krewe of King Arthur honored the legend of The Knights of the Round Table that protected Camelot, the Lady of the Lake, Lancelot and the Excalibur Sword in the Stone at their annual bal masque Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Celestin Ballroom.
“And the Arthur goes to ...” was the theme, dedicated to the krewe parading on the Sunday of the Academy Awards.
The captain’s whistle blew, alerting the attendees the time had come to unveil their royal pageantry.
Reigning as Queen Guinevere XLII was Mrs. Toni Price Broadhead. She is the wife of Mr. Andy Broadhead of Mendenhall, Mississippi. Her majesty's gown of white dupioni silk was embellished with Austrian rhinestones and crystal inlays and a custom crown.
Serving as page to the queen was Master Alexander J. Fonseca, son of Mr. Brant Fonseca and Mrs. Rebekah Adams Fonseca.
Miss Neely Catherine Usry, the daughter of Mr. Stephen and Mrs. Catherine Usry, personified the scepter princess to the queen.
Ladies-in-waiting included Misses Ily Eden Fricano, daughter of Mr. Frank R. Fricano Jr. and Ms. Alexia Marie Feurtado; Ella Revolta, daughter of Mr. Josh and Mrs. Lisa Revolta; Grace Padian, daughter of Ms. Kathleen Padian and the late Mr. Adrian Morgan; and Mia Lynn Duke, daughter of Mr. Mark and Mrs. Heidi Duke.
Maids to her majesty included Ms. Veronica Michelle Alweiss, daughter of Mr. Dennis Alweiss and Ms. Lorraine Kudia Alweiss, who personified Morgan le Fay; Miss Brittan Elizabeth Massey, daughter of Mr. Frank and Kristen Massey, who portrayed the Lady of the Lake; Ms. Lynne Ralph Farlough, daughter of Mr. Reynold A. Ralph, and Mrs. Elaine G. Ralph; Ms. Margaret Michaela Wallace, the daughter of Mr. Judson Wallace and Ms. Kelli Reynolds; Ms. Madison Elizabeth and Ms. McKenzie Lynn Hedrick, daughters of Mr. Michael Hedrick and Ms. Connie Reeves.
The captain celebrated his 42nd anniversary as founder, the youngest captain to form a Carnival krewe at the age of 17. He appeared in green silk tunic trimmed in Austrian crystals. His collar featured the dragon of the legendary Camelot and was decorated in green and gold. Following was the captain shadow, Master Isaiah Jordan Bitoun, the son of Dr. Jacob Philip Bitoun and Mrs. Meghan Harwell Bitoun, a role Dr. Bitoun held for many years.
Officers for the krewe were Mrs. Vera P. Vedros, Ms. Genevieve Anne Brown and Messrs. Joshua Bitoun John Wambsgans, Michael Knight, Kevin J. O’Shaughnessy and Jason Curtis Tullos.
The mystical Merlin the Magician was portrayed by Mr. James Dart.
The presentation was concluded with the entrance of King Arthur XLI, Mr. David Anthony Parker III of Vicksburg, Mississippi. He is the husband of Mr. Dart. His majesty wore an Imperial-style tunic of white imported dupioni silk, trimmed in gold and silver and featuring rhinestone appliqués matching those on the queen's gown. His white mantle featured the same design motif as the queen. His custom gold Arthurian crown featured emeralds, sapphires and Swarovski crystal inlays.
Serving as page to the king was Master Declan Toussaint Marin Murphy, son of Mr. William J. Murphy and Mr. Katherine G. Murphy.
The Prince of the Sword was portrayed by Master Miles Harper Wall, son of Mr. Cabe Wall and Mrs. Kristin Wall from Mendenhall, Miss.
Following the presentation, the assembled gathered for a supper dance featuring recording artist Belinda Carlisle, former lead singer of the Go-Gos.
General chairman of the ball was Mr. Wayne Farlough. Executive vice general chairman of the royal court was Mr. Jason C. Tullos. Vice general chairman included Messrs. Michael Trupiano, Dr. Jacob P. Bitoun, Dr. David Mulnick, Robert Brown, Randolph H. Gonzales Jr., Roy B. Woods III, John Tonellato, Michael Vincent, Chad Holbrook, William T. Anding, Mark Hildreth, Brett Hildreth, Penny Larson, Brant Fonseca and Dr. Tim Melancon.
Ball chairmen included Messrs. William Stevenson, Tommy Bourgeois, Randolph H. Gonzales Jr., John Joslin, William Bryant, John Tonellato, Billy Neal, Glenn Miller, Chris Leonard, Troy Aldrich, Patrick Mendelson, Gregory Robertson, Chad Holbrook, Brian Plauche, Dwayne Daniels and Joseph Tate.