Knights of Chaos 2019: Chaos Hugs it Out
1. CHAOS XIX
In his 19th year, Chaos again emerges from the night sky in a fiery explosion onto a silver throne. The “Naga,” flame-colored serpents with human skulls, accompany him. His Jester is a playmaker attending to his every need.
2. TITLE – CHAOS HUGS IT OUT
For 2019, Chaos feels warm and fuzzy, and wants to spread the love. After all, in a world and country this divisive, everyone could use a hug. Perhaps some explanations are appropriate, since we have so much material to work with, as always!
3. HUGS FOR OLD TIMES' SAKE
A wink and a nod was never enough for some local and national former (or soon to be) presidents, whose reputations are at risk of being challenged by the #MeToo movement. Old age couldn’t slow down these cantankerous old goats, but Father Time has a way of getting even…
4. BARE HUG
Stormy tornadoes blew in from Baton Rouge and sucked a wad of cash out of the commander-in-chief’s coffers, although the lead barrister would rather have his job instead. All manner of rats and bats surrounded this scene, pro (and con). An ill wind will continue to blow around the White House until the investigation (finally) ends…
5. COLD SHOULDER
The Donald’s advances towards the Democrats in Congress got the cold shoulder in November, when the GOP lost control of the House of Representatives. Hags old and new surrounded the agenda with lots of investigation demands, political threats and promises of free stuff! The Capitol has a splitting headache, with no end in sight.
6. KAVANAUGHTY
The U.S. Supreme Court embraced its newest Justice after a bruising encounter between the parties. Accusations of illegal contact almost derailed the nomination, but the beer man prevailed in the end. The peanut gallery was forced back into their shells, but lives to crack up another day…
7. PHEAUX HUG
In an astonishing display of questionable admiration, Little Rocket Man and The Donald flew towards each other in Singapore like two missiles on a collision course. But their engagement seems to have gone awry, as no disarmament has taken place and more hidden launch sites are discovered. The rehearsal dinner has been rescheduled; we’ll see if consummation finally results this time…
8. BEAR HUG
Ex-campaign manager Paul is accused of being a little too close to the Russian Bear in an affair which is presumed to be awash with cash. Trying to avoid being caught from behind, collusion allegations continue to pile up. There is no love lost here as the long arm of Vladimir reaches out…
9. TIGHT SQUEEZE
Illegal hugs have gotten a number of local and national clergymen in hot water lately. Unfortunately for them, the devil is in the details, though some are decades old. Hopefully this baptism by fire will sweat out the wrongdoers and cleanse the path for a new generation of leaders and teachers who see the light…
10. GRANDE HUG-A-LATTE
Certain Seattle-based coffee mavens got their huggies in a wad when they were accused of preventing the less fortunate among us from fully utilizing their facilities. The subsequent declaration of an open door policy introduced all sorts of unintended consequences. Not to worry — the former chairman is poised for a presidential run, so he can open everything to everybody!
11. THE MORNING AFTER
There is no love lost for the NFL in this town after our beloved Saints got robbed of their justified Stupid Bowl aspirations. A blind man could see that a certain Rams cornerback got too close for comfort, but no flag was thrown. The jellyfish commish did nothing to rectify the situation, so it’s wait till next year once again. How much longer can Drew and Company wait for the love?
12. HUGGIES
Mama LaToya is all grown up and now oversees a playpen of problem children at City Hall. The poop on the street is that political agreements are hard to come by with this bunch. If this group doesn’t get a handle on the S&WB situation they won’t need Wet Ones to wipe away the City…
13. SELFIE HUG
New Orleans’ own Superstar Garbage Man is at it again. Sidney is remaking Mid-City into his own image and likeness. From the open air Wrong Iron Bar to developing the Lafitte Greenway, SDT is on a roll. Just make sure the Motwanis don’t throw a monkey wrench into the process…
14. SHORT TERM HUG
New Orleans has been invaded by a wave of temporary residents as property owners have embraced short term rental cash. However, some locals are pushing back as certain neighborhoods are overrun by boozy tourists. Not to worry — the Council is here to help! A once-great idea will certainly be snuffed out soon enough.
15. POWER HUG
As the City Council debated a new power plant out in the East, a strangely unfamiliar crowd packed the room. It turns out that hired actors were turned out in support, leading to the firing of the chief dummy that organized this charade. Subsequent attempts to re-open this issue have resulted in no love for the opponents, who continue to press for rejection of this idea.
16. BORDERLINE HUG
The Department of Homeland Security and I.C.E have no love lost for the caravans of migrants that continue to head for our southern border. It appears that these folks are not exactly warm and fuzzy, so the Prez is determined to leave them out in the cold. Congress remains handcuffed by its own infighting and refuses to come together to solve this problem.