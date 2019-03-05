Mardi Gras revelers found an opportunity for a witty pun in the wake of a fire at the titled "Rex House" at 2525 St. Charles Ave in New Orleans.
A sign on Mardi Gras day, also known as Fat Tuesday, hanging outside the burned down building reads: "We are ready for Ash Wednesday."
The day after Mardi Gras is referred to as Ash Wednesday.
The historic building suffered heavy fire damage on Feb. 20 and much of the historic memorabilia inside was lost.
The Montgomery-Grace House, also known as the Morris-Downman House, is a mansion closely associated with the Rex Organization and has been home to several notable New Orleans families, including many past Kings of Carnival.