The Krewe of Thoth parade rolls on the Uptown route in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. 38 floats rolled in the Krewe of Thoth with the theme, "Thats the Way We Roll." Joe Lacefield reigned as King Thoth with Queen Thoth, Erin Foley Bowen.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Get out to the neutral ground early Sunday morning, Mardi Gras revelers. 

The potential for severe thunderstorms in the New Orleans area has prompted city officials to schedule Sunday's three daytime parades to roll an hour early, city officials said Saturday.

The Krewe of Okeanos, originally set to roll at 11 a.m., is now scheduled to kick off parades along the Uptown route at 10 a.m. The Krewe of Mid-City will roll at 11 a.m., followed immediately by the Krewe of Thoth.

The Krewe of Bacchus parade is still scheduled to roll as originally scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Officials said Saturday evening that they consulted with New Orleans police, who advised Bacchus keep its time slot.

The National Weather Service reports that showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring damaging winds and lightning to the New Orleans area Sunday during the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. The NWS said the chance of precipitation is 80 percent, with rainfall amounts expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. 

Rolling the daytime parades early will help to clear the route ahead of when storms are most likely to occur, the city said in a statement. 

The rescheduling of the Sunday morning parades is the second -- or third, depending on how you count -- time city officials have tweaked parade schedules in order to try to avoid expected bad weather in what has been a wet Carnival season.

On Thursday, City Hall announced that the three parades scheduled that evening would be moved up by a half-hour, with the first rolling at 5 p.m. Late that afternoon, when storms arrived earlier than expected, they instead opted to the delay the first parade, Babylon, until 7. One krewe, the Knights of Chaos, opted not to roll.

